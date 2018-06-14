FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Russia vs Saudi Arabia to kick off quadrennial juggernaut in Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be played at Luzhniki Stadium. (FIFA/Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: The four-year wait is finally over and the quest to be crowned world champion will start this evening with Russia and Saudi Arabia kicking off the tournament. The hosts will take on the green falcons at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The Stanislav Cherchesov men would like to keep the tradition going by winning the opening match as hosts. The Soviets have a clear gameplan and have benefited from a switch to a back three – a formation used majorly at the club level.

Aleksandr Golovin is a young attacking midfielder with a magic touch. He and Anton Miranchuk are the keys to unlocking the defence with their through balls and creating chances for their goal-machine Fedor Smolov. However, Russia will sorely miss the injured striker Aleksandr Kokorin and the wing-backs are arguably too old and as for the centre-backs, they are too young and inexperienced.

Talking about Saudi Arabia, the side from the gulf is an attacking side with three midfielders – Salem al-Dawsari, Yahya al-Shehri and Fahad al-Muwallad, who can test any defence in Russia. Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is expected to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with an experienced defence.

However, the problem is that the back four are susceptible to pace and rarely plays against the kind of top-calibre attackers you find at the World Cup.