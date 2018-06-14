​​​
  3. FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Russia vs Saudi Arabia to kick off quadrennial juggernaut in Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Russia vs Saudi Arabia to kick off quadrennial juggernaut in Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: The four-year wait is finally over and the quest to be crowned world champion will start this evening with Russia and Saudi Arabia kicking off the tournament.

By: | Updated:Jun 14, 2018 4:15 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Russia vs Saudi Arabia will be played at Luzhniki Stadium. (FIFA/Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: The four-year wait is finally over and the quest to be crowned world champion will start this evening with Russia and Saudi Arabia kicking off the tournament. The hosts will take on the green falcons at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The Stanislav Cherchesov men would like to keep the tradition going by winning the opening match as hosts. The Soviets have a clear gameplan and have benefited from a switch to a back three – a formation used majorly at the club level.

Aleksandr Golovin is a young attacking midfielder with a magic touch. He and Anton Miranchuk are the keys to unlocking the defence with their through balls and creating chances for their goal-machine Fedor Smolov. However, Russia will sorely miss the injured striker Aleksandr Kokorin and the wing-backs are arguably too old and as for the centre-backs, they are too young and inexperienced.

READ| How to watch on TV, JioTV, SonyLiv, Airtel TV app

Talking about Saudi Arabia, the side from the gulf is an attacking side with three midfielders – Salem al-Dawsari, Yahya al-Shehri and Fahad al-Muwallad, who can test any defence in Russia. Coach Juan Antonio Pizzi is expected to play a 4-2-3-1 formation, with an experienced defence.

WATCH| Russia vs Saudi Arabia, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming in India

However, the problem is that the back four are susceptible to pace and rarely plays against the kind of top-calibre attackers you find at the World Cup.

Live Blog

16:15 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

deleting_message

16:15 (IST) 14 Jun 2018

deleting_message

16:12 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
World Cup winning moment of 2014
16:10 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
Beautiful artwork!
15:42 (IST) 14 Jun 2018
WELCOME ALL!

Finally, it's time to be wrapped up in football fever. We at Financial Express sure are excited about the World Cup and hope you all are too. It is a carnival in Russia and fans from all over the world have landed in the country only to be a part of what is the biggest football tournament - THE FIFA WORLD CUP.  All the 31 teams have reached Russia and would be eyeing to get their hands on the holy grail. As for us, it's time to enjoy football at its level best. Germany are the defending champions and would be eyeing to get their fifth title and with it equal Brazil's record of most WC's. Also if the Germans manage to retain their title they will be only the second country to do so after Brazil (1958 and 1962).

RUSSIA

Goalkeepers: Igor Akinfeev (CSKA Moscow), Vladimir Gabulov (Brugge/BEL), Andrey Lunev (Zenit St Petersburg)

Defenders: Vladimir Granat (Rubin Kazan), Fyodor Kudryashov (Rubin Kazan), Ilya Kutepov (Spartak Moscow), Andrey Semyonov (Akhmat Grozny), Igor Smolnikov (Zenit St Petersburg), Mario Fernandes (CSKA Moscow), Sergei Ignashevich (CSKA Moscow)

Midfielders: Yury Gazinsky (Krasnodar), Alan Dzagoev (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Golovin (CSKA Moscow), Alexander Erokhin (Zenit St Petersburg), Yury Zhirkov (Zenit St Petersburg), Daler Kuzyaev (Zenit St Petersburg), Roman Zobnin (Spartak Moscow, Alexander Samedov (Spartak Moscow), Anton Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Denis Cheryshev (Villarreal/ESP)

Forwards: Artem Dzyuba (Arsenal Tula), Alexei Miranchuk (Lokomotiv Moscow), Fyodor Smolov (Krasnodar)

SAUDI ARABIA

Goalkeepers: Yasser al-Mosaileem (Al-Ahli), Abdullah al-Mayouf (Al-Hilal), Mohammed al-Owais (Al-Ahli)

Defenders: Mansour al-Harbi (Al-Ahli), Yasser al-Shahrani (Al-Hilal), Osama Hawsawi (Al-Hilal), Omar Hawsawi (Al-Nassr), Motaz Hawsawi (Al-Ahli), Ali al-Bulayhi (Al-Hilal), Mohammed al-Burayk (Al-Hilal)

Midfielders: Abdulla Otayf (Al-Hilal), Salman al-Faraj (Al-Hilal), Mohammed Kanno (Al-Hilal), Abdullah al-Khaibari (Al-Shabab), Hussein al-Moqahwi (Al-Ahli), Abdulmalik al-Khaibari (Al-Hilal), Hattan Bahebri (Al Shabab), Salem al-Dawsari (Al-Hilal), Taisir al-Jassim (Al-Ahli), Yahya al-Shehri (Al-Nassr), Fahad al-Muwallad (Al-Ittihad)

Forwards: Mohannad Assiri (Al-Ahli), Mohammed al-Sahlawi (Al-Nassr)

Go to Top