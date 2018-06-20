FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal keeps POR ahead, MAR fight for survival

PORTUGAL
Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)
Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)
Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)
Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP – on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR)
MOROCCO
Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)
Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton/ENG), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir/TUR), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid/ESP), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA)
Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen/FRA), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord/NED), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Faycal Fajr (Getafe/ESP), Amine Harit (Schalke 04/GER)
Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor/TUR), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes/ESP), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege/BEL), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED), Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga/ESP)
Highlights
62 min: Morocco attack again. Their build-up play is splendid but their finishing is infuriating. But there’s still time ... “The ref got in the way of a Moroccan pass a few minutes ago,” observes Peter Oh. “I suppose it’s good to see an American get a touch of the ball in this tournament.” Badoom-tish.
Substituion
Portugal substitution: Gelson on, Silva off
Cristiano Ronaldo = Records
Half-time: Portugal 1-0 Morocco
Ronaldo took advantage of shoddy Moroccan defending to send his country into an early lead. But since then Morocco have been well on top: they’re strong, vibrant and technically excellent. But they just can’t find a killer touch in front of goal. It was a similar story against Iran (without conceding an early goal). It must be painfully frustrating for Moroccan fans watching their team do so much so well but failing with the most important bit. But there is still time for them to get it right ...
GOAL! Portugal 1-0 Morocco (Ronaldo 4)
Silva takes a short corner to Moutinho, who crosses to the edge of the six-yard area. Ronaldo dives to send a superb header into the net. Morocco had left him unattended. Had they really not heard?
Records! made by Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo made 5 records during the match against Spain. READ
Teams:
Portugal:
Playing XI: Rui Patricio; Cédric, Pepe, Fonte, Raphael; B Silva, Carvalho, Moutinho, Joao Mario; Ronaldo, Guedes
Subs: Alves, M Fernandes, André Silva, Lopes, Ruben Dias. Ricardo, B Fernandes, Gleson, Rui, Quaresma Beto, Adrien Silva
Morocco:
Playing XI: El Kajoui; Dirar, Benatia, Da Costa, Hakimi; El Ahmadi, Boussoufa; Amrabat, Belhanda Ziyach; Boutaib
Subs: Bounou, Mendyl, Saïss, El Kaabi, Harit, En Nesyri, Bouhaddouz, S Amrabat, Tagnaouti, Carcela, Ait Bennasser
Referee: J Fletcher (Canada)
90 min: Benatia taps Pepe on the back of the shoulder. Pep goes down like he’s been hit by a sledgehammer. The man has no shame.
Portugal vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score:
83 min: Benatia continues to foul against Ronaldo. This is probably his third foul of the day against the Portugal captain.
We have entered the last quarter of the match and Portugal are still leading 1-0; courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo's header. Morocco are still fighting for their survival. Today's loss brings them at the edge of the knockout.
65 min: Guerreiro booked for shirt pulling of Amrabat. Cannot rule out a red card for the fullback. Amrabat is giving a tough time to the right full-back.
Portugal substitution: Gelson on, Silva off
55 min: Amrabat makes progress down the right again. Then he feeds Belhanda, who shuffles at the corner of the box and bangs off a testing shot. Patricio is equal to it.
49 min: Ronaldo robbed by Boussoufa as he surveyed his passing options inside the Moroccan half.
47 min: Portugal re-enact the short-corner routine that led to their goal. Fonte gets his head to it again but this time he’s under pressure and can’t direct it on to the target.
42 min: Morocco infiltrate down the right again. Amrabat is has Guerreiro on a rack. The Watford man cross low from the byline. Portugal scramble it away. It’s been a recurring them, Morocco getting behind the Portuguese defence - especially down the left - but unable to find a man in the box.
34 min: After dextrous approach play by Morocco, Ahmadi ties to take a shot into the net from around 30 yards. Instead, he offers a souvenir to someone in Row Z.
32 min: Ronaldo takes several deep breaths, caresses his thighs and adjusts his shorts .... then curs his freekick into the wall. Moroccan fans jeer with delight and relief.
30 min: Portugal are pressurised into giving up possession quickly again. Morocco pour forward anew. But they can’t find a cutting pass once they get near the box.