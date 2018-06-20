​​​
  3. FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal keeps POR ahead, MAR fight for survival

FIFA World Cup 2018 , Portugal vs Morocco: Cristiano Ronaldo header against Morocco was the difference maker at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

Jun 20, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: Portugal to take on Morocco in Group B clash.

FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco: Cristiano Ronaldo header against Morocco was the difference maker at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The goal came after Joao Moutinho’s cross to the edge of the six yard-area. Ronaldo dived to send a superb header into the net. Morocco had left him unattended. The Atlas Lions manager Herve Renard in an interview admitted that it could be difficult for his team to contain Ronaldo as the North African nation look to bounce back from their 1-0 defeat to Iran.

 

19:20 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

90 min: Benatia taps Pepe on the back of the shoulder. Pep goes down like he’s been hit by a sledgehammer. The man has no shame.

19:13 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

Portugal vs Morocco, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score:

83 min: Benatia continues to foul against Ronaldo. This is probably his third foul of the day against the Portugal captain.

19:06 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Last quarter of the match

We have entered the last quarter of the match and Portugal are still leading 1-0; courtesy Cristiano Ronaldo's header. Morocco are still fighting for their survival. Today's loss brings them at the edge of the knockout.

18:56 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

65 min: Guerreiro booked for shirt pulling of Amrabat.  Cannot rule out a red card for the fullback. Amrabat is giving a tough time to the right full-back.

18:52 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

62 min: Morocco attack again. Their build-up play is splendid but their finishing is infuriating. But there’s still time ... “The ref got in the way of a Moroccan pass a few minutes ago,” observes Peter Oh. “I suppose it’s good to see an American get a touch of the ball in this tournament.” Badoom-tish.

18:50 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Substituion

Portugal substitution: Gelson on, Silva off

18:45 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

55 min: Amrabat makes progress down the right again. Then he feeds Belhanda, who shuffles at the corner of the box and bangs off a testing shot. Patricio is equal to it.

18:40 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

49 min: Ronaldo robbed by Boussoufa as he surveyed his passing options inside the Moroccan half.

18:38 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

47 min: Portugal re-enact the short-corner routine that led to their goal. Fonte gets his head to it again but this time he’s under pressure and can’t direct it on to the target.

18:24 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Cristiano Ronaldo = Records
18:21 (IST) 20 Jun 2018
Half-time: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Ronaldo took advantage of shoddy Moroccan defending to send his country into an early lead. But since then Morocco have been well on top: they’re strong, vibrant and technically excellent. But they just can’t find a killer touch in front of goal. It was a similar story against Iran (without conceding an early goal). It must be painfully frustrating for Moroccan fans watching their team do so much so well but failing with the most important bit. But there is still time for them to get it right ...

18:17 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

42 min: Morocco infiltrate down the right again. Amrabat is has Guerreiro on a rack. The Watford man cross low from the byline. Portugal scramble it away. It’s been a recurring them, Morocco getting behind the Portuguese defence - especially down the left - but unable to find a man in the box.

18:09 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

34 min: After dextrous approach play by Morocco, Ahmadi ties to take a shot into the net from around 30 yards. Instead, he offers a souvenir to someone in Row Z.

18:03 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

32 min: Ronaldo takes several deep breaths, caresses his thighs and adjusts his shorts .... then curs his freekick into the wall. Moroccan fans jeer with delight and relief.

18:01 (IST) 20 Jun 2018

30 min: Portugal are pressurised into giving up possession quickly again. Morocco pour forward anew. But they can’t find a cutting pass once they get near the box.

PORTUGAL

Goalkeepers: Anthony Lopes (Lyon/FRA), Beto (Goztepe/TUR), Rui Patricio (Sporting Lisbon)

Defenders: Bruno Alves (Glasgow Rangers/SCO), Cedric Soares (Southampton/ENG), José Fonte (Dalian Yifang/CHN), Mario Rui (Napoli/ITA), Pepe (Besiktas/TUR), Raphael Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund/GER), Ricardo Pereira (FC Porto), Ruben Dias (Benfica)

Midfielders: Adrien Silva (Leicester City/ENG), Bruno Fernandes (Sporting Lisbon), Joao Mario (West Ham/ENG), Joao Moutinho (Monaco/FRA), Manuel Fernandes (Lokomotiv Moscow/RUS), William Carvalho (Sporting Lisbon), Bernardo Silva (Manchester City/ENG)

Forwards: Andre Silva (AC Milan/ITA), Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid/ESP), Gelson Martins (Sporting Lisbon), Goncalo Guedes (Valencia/ESP – on loan from Paris Saint-Germain/FRA), Ricardo Quaresma (Besiktas/TUR)

MOROCCO

Goalkeepers: Mounir El Kajoui (Numancia/ESP), Yassine Bounou (Girona/ESP), Ahmad Reda Tagnaouti (Ittihad Tanger)

Defenders: Mehdi Benatia (Juventus/ITA), Romain Saiss (Wolverhampton/ENG), Manuel Da Costa (Basaksehir/TUR), Nabil Dirar (Fenerbahce/TUR), Achraf Hakimi (Real Madrid/ESP), Hamza Mendyl (Lille/FRA)

Midfielders: M’barek Boussoufa (Al Jazira/UAE), Karim El Ahmadi (Feyenoord/NED), Youssef Ait Bennasser (Caen/FRA), Sofyan Amrabat (Feyenoord/NED), Younes Belhanda (Galatasaray/TUR), Faycal Fajr (Getafe/ESP), Amine Harit (Schalke 04/GER)

Forwards: Khalid Boutaib (Malatyaspor/TUR), Aziz Bouhaddouz (Saint Pauli/GER), Ayoub El Kaabi (Renaissance Berkane), Nordin Amrabat (Leganes/ESP), Mehdi Carcela (Standard Liege/BEL), Hakim Ziyech (Ajax/NED), Youssef En-Nesyri (Malaga/ESP)

