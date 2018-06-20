FIFA World Cup 2018, Portugal vs Morocco Highlights: Cristiano Ronaldo goal keeps POR ahead, MAR fight for survival

Half-time: Portugal 1-0 Morocco

Ronaldo took advantage of shoddy Moroccan defending to send his country into an early lead. But since then Morocco have been well on top: they’re strong, vibrant and technically excellent. But they just can’t find a killer touch in front of goal. It was a similar story against Iran (without conceding an early goal). It must be painfully frustrating for Moroccan fans watching their team do so much so well but failing with the most important bit. But there is still time for them to get it right ...