FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Poland vs Senegal Live Streaming: Robert Lewandowski vs Sadio Mane in Group H clash
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Poland vs Senegal Live Streaming: Robert Lewandowski vs Sadio Mane in Group H clash
FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE, Poland vs Senegal: The Group H match-up is the last match of the first round of Group stage. Robert Lewandowski is the star for Poland, whereas Sadio Mane is the main player for Senegal.
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Poland vs Senegal: Poland and Senegal are all geared up to face each other in the final match of the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 Group stage. Biało-czerwoni (The White and Reds) are ranked tenth in the world and won eight of their ten qualifying matches. On an average, they conceded 2.8 goals per game. Banking their hopes on their star player Robert Lewandowski and veteran midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski, Poland would fancy their chances to top Group H and hope for an easy opponent in the round of 16. Also, their number 7, Arkadiusz Milik is back from after two serious knee injuries and can prove to be a good support to the Bayern Munich striker.
Among all the European group winners who have qualified for the World Cup, Poland had the worst defence in qualifiers and Adam Nawalka might be considering using a back three instead of his favoured 4-2-3-1.
Talking of the Les Lions de la Teranga also known as The Lions of Teranga, Senegal are making a comeback to World Cup after 16 years. The team have an impressively strong spine with Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Badou Ndiaye in midfield and Sadio Mané up front. But their coach, Aliou Cissé, has been heavily criticised because of his perceived negative tactics. There is a feeling among the fans that Cissé does not get the best out of the attacking talent at his disposal. The friendly draws against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Uzbekistan in March only made things worse for the coach.
Live Blog
Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score:
Poland
GOALKEEPERS: Bartosz Bialkowski (Ipswich), Lukasz Fabianski (Swansea City), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus).
DEFENDERS: Jan Bednarek (Southampton), Bartosz Bereszynski (Sampdoria), Thiago Cionek (SPAL), Kamil Glik (Monaco), Artur Jedrzejczyk (Legia Warsaw), Michal Pazdan (Legia Warsaw), Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
MIDFIELDERS: Jakub Blaszczykowski (Wolfsburg), Jacek Goralski (Ludogorets Razgrad), Kamil Grosicki (Hull City), Grzegorz Krychowiak (Paris St-Germain), Rafal Kurzawa (Gornik Zabrze), Karol Linetty (Sampdoria), Slawomir Peszko (Lechnia Gdansk), Maciej Rybus (Lokomotiv Moscow), Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
FORWARDS: Dawid Kownacki (Sampdoria), Robert Lewandowski (Bayern Munich), Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli), Lukasz Teodorczyk (Anderlecht).
Senegal
GOALKEEPERS: Khadim Ndiaye (Horoya AC), Abdoulaye Diallo (Rennes), Alfred Gomis (Torino)
DEFENDERS: Kara Mbodji (Anderlecht), Kalidou Koulibaly (Napoli), Moussa Wague (Eupen), Saliou Ciss (Angers), Youssouf Sabaly (Bordeaux), Lamine Gassama (Alanyaspor), Armand Traore (Nottingham Forest), Salif Sane (Hannover 96)
MIDFIELDERS: Pape Alioune Ndiaye (Stoke), Idrissa Gueye (Everton), Cheikhou Kouyate (West Ham), Cheikh N’Doye (Birmingham)
FORWARDS: Sadio Mane (Liverpool), Diao Balde Keita (Monaco), Ismaila Sarr (Rennes), Diafra Sakho (Rennes), Moussa Konate (Amiens), Mame Biram Diouf (Stoke), Mbaye Niang (AC Milan)
Poland: Szczesny, Pazdan, Cionek, Milik, Krychowiak, Grosicki, Rybus, Blaszczykowski, Zielinski, Piszczek, Lewandowski
Senegal: N’Diaye, Wague, Sane, Koulibaly, Sabaly, Gueye, N’Diaye, Sarr, Mane, Niang, Diouf
The heavens have just opened in Moscow, writes minute-by-minute reporter from London bunker. Some journalists in Russia have been suggesting the pitches aren’t being watered enough and are too dry - this should help today.
Hello and welcome to the second match of the day - Poland vs Senegal. It is the last match of the first round of Group stage after which the cycle will go full circle again. In the previous match, Japan the Samurai Blues beat Colombia 2-1.