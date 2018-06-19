FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Poland vs Senegal Live Streaming: Robert Lewandowski vs Sadio Mane in Group H clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Poland vs Senegal: Poland and Senegal are all geared up to face each other in the final match of the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 Group stage.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Poland vs Senegal: Poland and Senegal are all geared up to face each other in the final match of the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 Group stage. Biało-czerwoni (The White and Reds) are ranked tenth in the world and won eight of their ten qualifying matches. On an average, they conceded 2.8 goals per game. Banking their hopes on their star player Robert Lewandowski and veteran midfielder Jakub Blaszczykowski, Poland would fancy their chances to top Group H and hope for an easy opponent in the round of 16. Also, their number 7, Arkadiusz Milik is back from after two serious knee injuries and can prove to be a good support to the Bayern Munich striker.

WATCH| Poland vs Senegal, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score

Among all the European group winners who have qualified for the World Cup, Poland had the worst defence in qualifiers and Adam Nawalka might be considering using a back three instead of his favoured 4-2-3-1.

Talking of the Les Lions de la Teranga also known as The Lions of Teranga, Senegal are making a comeback to World Cup after 16 years. The team have an impressively strong spine with Kalidou Koulibaly in defence, Idrissa Gana Gueye and Badou Ndiaye in midfield and Sadio Mané up front. But their coach, Aliou Cissé, has been heavily criticised because of his perceived negative tactics. There is a feeling among the fans that Cissé does not get the best out of the attacking talent at his disposal. The friendly draws against Bosnia-Herzegovina and Uzbekistan in March only made things worse for the coach.