FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Peru Live Streaming: Les Bleus eye knockout berth with win over Los Incas

​​​
FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Peru: France will be keen to book an early place in the pre-quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup when they meet Peru, who are staring down the barrel of an early exit, in a Group C clash.

By: | Updated:Jun 21, 2018 8:37 pm
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live: France eye berth in the round of 16 with win over Peru.

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Peru: France will be keen to book an early place in the pre-quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup when they meet Peru, who are staring down the barrel of an early exit, in a Group C clash. France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening match last week, while Peru had suffered a 0-1 defeat to Denmark in their campaign opener. Although the French won their opening game 2-1 against Australia, it was a far from convincing display as their attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe too often looked isolated from their midfield. France scored from a penalty conversion from Antoine Griezmann and an own goal late in the game.

Considering the abundance of talents available, France are expected to play fantastic and flamboyant football. But their forward passing was not good against Australia. Head coach Didier Deschamps has to resolve this issue against a Peru side that was unlucky to lose against Denmark and who could go into the game knowing they need a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

WATCH| France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Streaming

One solution would be for Griezmann to drop deeper to link with the midfield, while the introduction of Olivier Giroud for Dembele would provide a focal point for the attack and allow Griezmann and Mbappe to use the full width of the pitch to allow France more fluidity.

Live Blog

France vs Peru, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score:

Highlights

20:34 (IST) 21 Jun 2018

2 min: France try to knock the ball about to ease themselves into the game, but Peru aren’t having that. They win the ball in midfield and quickly launch an attack, Guerrero sweeping the ball wide to Guerrero. Hernandez does well to poke the ball out for a throw-in.

20:31 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Peep! Peep! Peep!

1 min: Three, two, one ... we have kickoff!

20:26 (IST) 21 Jun 2018

The French players lend their voices to La Marseillaise with great enthusiasms.

20:25 (IST) 21 Jun 2018

The teams are in the tunnel, waiting to enter the arena, where a million Peruvians, or thereabouts, are already in full voice. If the play on the pitch lives up to the atmosphere off it, we’re in for a treat.

20:14 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Playing XI: France and Peru

France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté; Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud

Subs: Mandanda, Areola, Sidibé, Rami, Mendy, Kimpembe, Nzonzi, Tolisso, Lemar, Fekir, Dembélé, Thauvin

Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Ramos, Rodriguez, Trauco; Aquino, Flores, Yotun; Carrillo, Guerrero, Cueva

Subs: caceda, Carvallo, Corzo, Araujo, Cartagena, Hurtado, Loyola, Sanatamaria, Tapia, Ruidaz, Farfan, Polo

Referee: M Abdulla (UAE)

20:03 (IST) 21 Jun 2018
Hey Folks!

Hello and welcome to thrilling Thursday. It was a mesmerising match between Denmark and Australia. The match ended at 1-1. Now, France will take on Peru and if the Les Bleus win they will be through to the knockout rounds with ease. 

Here are the squads PERU Goalkeepers: Pedro Gallese (Veracruz/MEX), Jose Carvallo (UTC), Carlos Caceda (Municipal) Defenders: Luis Advincula (Lobos/MEX), Miguel Araujo (Alianza Lima), Aldo Corzo (Universitario), Nilson Loyola (Melgar), Christian Ramos (Veracruz/MEX), Alberto Rodríguez (Junior/COL), Anderson Santamaria (Puebla/MEX), Miguel Trauco (Flamengo/BRA) Midfielders: Pedro Aquino (Lobos/MEX), Wilmer Cartagena (Veracruz/MEX), Christian Cueva (Sao Paulo/BRA), Edison Flores (Aalborg/DEN), Paolo Hurtado (Vitoria Guimaraes/POR), Andy Polo (Portland Timbers/USA), Renato Tapia (Feyernoord/NED), Yoshimar Yotun (Orlando City/USA) Forwards: Andre Carrillo (Watford/ENG), Raul Ruidiaz (Morelia/MEX), Jefferson Farfan (Lokomotiv/RUS), Paolo Guerrero (Flamengo/BRA) FRANCE Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain) Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP) Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER) Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

