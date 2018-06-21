FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Peru Live Streaming: Les Bleus eye knockout berth with win over Los Incas
FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Peru: France will be keen to book an early place in the pre-quarter-finals of the FIFA World Cup when they meet Peru, who are staring down the barrel of an early exit, in a Group C clash. France beat Australia 2-1 in their opening match last week, while Peru had suffered a 0-1 defeat to Denmark in their campaign opener. Although the French won their opening game 2-1 against Australia, it was a far from convincing display as their attacking trio of Ousmane Dembele, Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe too often looked isolated from their midfield. France scored from a penalty conversion from Antoine Griezmann and an own goal late in the game.
Considering the abundance of talents available, France are expected to play fantastic and flamboyant football. But their forward passing was not good against Australia. Head coach Didier Deschamps has to resolve this issue against a Peru side that was unlucky to lose against Denmark and who could go into the game knowing they need a win to keep their World Cup hopes alive.
One solution would be for Griezmann to drop deeper to link with the midfield, while the introduction of Olivier Giroud for Dembele would provide a focal point for the attack and allow Griezmann and Mbappe to use the full width of the pitch to allow France more fluidity.
France: Lloris; Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez; Pogba, Kanté; Mbappé, Griezmann, Matuidi; Giroud
Subs: Mandanda, Areola, Sidibé, Rami, Mendy, Kimpembe, Nzonzi, Tolisso, Lemar, Fekir, Dembélé, Thauvin
Peru: Gallese; Advincula, Ramos, Rodriguez, Trauco; Aquino, Flores, Yotun; Carrillo, Guerrero, Cueva
Subs: caceda, Carvallo, Corzo, Araujo, Cartagena, Hurtado, Loyola, Sanatamaria, Tapia, Ruidaz, Farfan, Polo
Referee: M Abdulla (UAE)
2 min: France try to knock the ball about to ease themselves into the game, but Peru aren’t having that. They win the ball in midfield and quickly launch an attack, Guerrero sweeping the ball wide to Guerrero. Hernandez does well to poke the ball out for a throw-in.
1 min: Three, two, one ... we have kickoff!
The French players lend their voices to La Marseillaise with great enthusiasms.
The teams are in the tunnel, waiting to enter the arena, where a million Peruvians, or thereabouts, are already in full voice. If the play on the pitch lives up to the atmosphere off it, we’re in for a treat.
Hello and welcome to thrilling Thursday. It was a mesmerising match between Denmark and Australia. The match ended at 1-1. Now, France will take on Peru and if the Les Bleus win they will be through to the knockout rounds with ease.