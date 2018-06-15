FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Mo Salah fit for Egypt vs Uruguay clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Egypt vs Uruguay Live Streaming: Mohammed Salah to play in the opener.

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: In a good news for Egypt, their talismanic striker Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to play the opener against Uruguay at Ekaterinburg Arena. The Pharaohs under coach Hector Cuper, are built on a solid defence and they conceded only 20 goals in his first 35 games in charge. Also, with the comeback of Egyptian Messi, and Marwan Mohsen in the mix, they have a good attacking partnership which can keep Godin and men on toes at all times. Ramadan Sobhi is a young talent to look out for. Also known as ‘Ramadona’ by al-Ahly fans, he is a deadly dribbler and can stun defenders with his trickeries. He is fast and agile and has also a good support to the wing backs.

Talking about the former World Champions, Uruguay have developed in recent years, with more creative midfielders such as Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matías Vecino. It is a good thing as the strength for the blue and white lies up front with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez forming one of the tournament’s most deadly strike partnership.

There is no obvious weakness in Uruguayan squad, however, the left midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, at 32, is not as fast as he was before and that might leave full-back Martin Caceres exposed.