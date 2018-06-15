FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Mo Salah fit for Egypt vs Uruguay clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: In a good news for Egypt, their talismanic striker Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to play the opener against Uruguay at Ekaterinburg Arena. The Pharaohs under coach Hector Cuper, are built on a solid defence and they conceded only 20 goals in his first 35 games in charge. Also, with the comeback of Egyptian Messi, and Marwan Mohsen in the mix, they have a good attacking partnership which can keep Godin and men on toes at all times. Ramadan Sobhi is a young talent to look out for. Also known as ‘Ramadona’ by al-Ahly fans, he is a deadly dribbler and can stun defenders with his trickeries. He is fast and agile and has also a good support to the wing backs.
WATCH| Egypt vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming, FIFA World Cup 2018 Live
Talking about the former World Champions, Uruguay have developed in recent years, with more creative midfielders such as Federico Valverde, Rodrigo Bentancur and Matías Vecino. It is a good thing as the strength for the blue and white lies up front with Edinson Cavani and Luis Suarez forming one of the tournament’s most deadly strike partnership.
There is no obvious weakness in Uruguayan squad, however, the left midfielder Cristian Rodriguez, at 32, is not as fast as he was before and that might leave full-back Martin Caceres exposed.
Salah on his twitter account dedicated his first match to his fans. The Liverpool striker can be seen in the locker room sitting alone and admiring his football boots.
It is Eid-ul-Fitr and the Egyptian Pharaoh- Mo Salah has himself descended at Russia to play the FIFA World Cup 2018. FIFA on their Twitter account wished Salah. A quick, mobile, hard-working and tactical player, with good technique and an eye for goal, Salah is predominantly known for his speed, dribbling skills, first touch, and ball control, as well as his ability to use both his pace and flair on the ball in order to beat opponents, and create scoring opportunities for himself or his teammates.
It is day 2 of FIFA World Cup, and the bars have been raised after Russia's stellar performance against Saudi Arabia in the tournament opener at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The hosts thrashed the Green Falcons by five goals to nil. Today there are three matches which will be played across different cities. The first match of the day is Egypt vs Uruguay, followed by Morocco vs Iran at 8:30 pm. The showdown will be between Portugal and Spain at 11:30 pm IST.