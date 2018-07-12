FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs England highlights: Croatia defeats England to enter finals, will face France on July 15

Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Playing XI has been announced by both teams. Gareth Southgate’s England remain unchanged after defeating Sweden in the quarter-final 2-0 while Zlatko Dalic makes one change, Andrej Kramaric is replaced by Marcelo Brozovic. Both teams are confident to win this match and face France in the finals on Sunday. Harry Kane is the leading player in the Golden Boot’s race scoring 6 goals in the tournament and yet more expected today.
Both teams have arrived at the field and ready to face each other in the 2nd semi-final of the World Cup 2018. Croatia making a big mistake of doing foul caused them a big loss, England scored their first goal in just 5 minutes of the game. Trippier with a direct goal in the free kick gave England their early goal which might make a difference in the game. England 1- Croatia 0. Croatia in an attempt of scoring and equalising the score played a very rough game and was doing back to back foul on England strikers. Croatia was not able to convert any opportunity into a goal, Rakitic missed crucial chance of scoring and Croatia missed the free kick in the last minute of the first half. England 1- Croatia 0.
Croatia turned up the notch in the second half played very rough and attacked continuously putting England under lots of pressure. With many yellow cards shown by the referee in the second half, it turned out to be a good half for Croatia. Ivan Perisic with a brilliant shot scored an equaliser for Croatia brought Croatia back into the game. England 1- Croatia 1. Both teams were putting their full efforts to score another goal and win the match without going into the extra time but none of them could score. The score remaining tied at 1-1, the game moved on to extra time. England looked better since the start of the extra time.
Rose had been looking dangerous since he has started playing in the extra time, creating lots of opportunities for England to score and putting Croatia under pressure. England in the Extra Time managed to just increase the pressure of Croatia but not the score. Both teams tired and exhausted were trying hard to score but the game had slowed down. England 1- Croatia 1. With the second half being even more exciting, it had been dominated by Croatia. Mandzukic got the ball by Perisic, managed to score an excellent goal getting Croatia in lead and an inch closer to their victory. England playing hard to qualify for the final could not succeed. With the match-winning goal of Mandzukic, Croatia qualifies for the Final and will meet France on Sunday to decide the champions of the world. Croatia 2 – England 1
Pop star Ian Broadie and comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner ahead of England’s hosting of Euro 96 had written a song with its chorus “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming, football’s coming home.” The infectious song is now been hummed and whistled by every English fan. The ‘Three Lions’ and their coach Gareth Southgate was the sources of nothing but pain. Southgate would like to change his 1990 WC fate — he missed the penalty against nemesis Germany — when they face Croatia in the second semifinal of Russia 2018.
The 2018 side are guaranteed to join that pantheon whatever the result of Wednesday’s semi-final in Moscow. The 1966 World Cup champions eliminated Colombia and Sweden on their journey to the semis. Skipper Harry Kane is at the top of the race for Golden Boot with six goals.
As for Croatia, their driving force has been Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric. The style of play for the Vatreni for the tournament has been more possession and counter-attacking.
Southgate has tactical decisions to make ahead of the crucial semifinal whether to accommodate an extra holding midfielder in Eric Dier who might prove useful to nullify Luka Modric’s threat.
The two sides have met seven times in the past with England winning their last two clashes. Many supporters are viewing this match as England’s chance of revenge. England went down 3-4 to Croatia that snatched the country’s chance of qualifying for Euro 2008.
England missing the chance of scoring hence lose their paradise while Croatians gain their paradise. Croatia qualifies for finals or the first time in the history of World Cup. Croatia will now face France on Sunday to decide the champions of the world.
In a minute the whole picture has changed. Perisic played hard to win the header which England let loose and Mandzukic getting that header perfectly managed to score an excellent goal and give an edge to Croatia.
England looking good in the Extra Time, managed to just increase the pressure on Croatia but not the score. Both teams tired and exhausted are trying hard to score but the game has slowed down.
The exciting half has come to an end with the score tied at 1-1. The game will now move on to extra time, both teams are tired, the game can turn into any direction.
Ivan Perisic scoring his 2nd goal of the tournament gets Croatia the goal they were looking for. Vrsaljko throwing a cross into the box gets pass Walker and Perisic getting from behind shoots and scores and brilliant goal equalising the score.
A very bad challenge by Rebic on Walker and with that challenge referee was forced to give Rebic a yellow card. Croatia now escalating their game in desperation of scoring a goal.
England dominating the game has shown that they won't let Croatia win and will take their revenge of Euro Cup 2008.
England has come to win this match and has exhibited with a brilliant goal scored by England's Trippier. Remarkable free kick was taken by Trippier to which goalkeeper had no answer.
Both sides have locked horns 7 times
The two sides have met seven times in the past with England winning the last two clashes. Many supporters are viewing this match as England’s chance of revenge. England went down 3-4 to Croatia that snatched the country’s chance of qualifying for Euro 2008.
Overall England has won 4 games out of 7 against Croatia with one game remaining tied.
England will be looking forward to win this match and take their revenge for the loss in Euro 2008.
Starting XI for Croatia
Croatia though playing well in the Group matches had to struggle a bit against Denmark in Round of 16 and against Russia in the quarter-final, both game going to penalties where Croatia made the difference and won the game.
Zlatko Dalic has made only one change in the playing XI, Andrej Kramaric is replaced by Marcelo Brozovic.
Croatia XI- Subasic (Gk), Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Playing XI for England
England has performed brilliantly since the starting of the tournament. England has won every match in the tournament, breaking their curse of not winning in penalties against Colombia after defeating them 4-3 in penalties. England thrashed Sweden in the quarterfinals 2-0 and will now be ready to face Croatia in the semi-final and will be hoping to win.
England XI- Pickford (Gk), Walker, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Young, Lingard, Henderson, Dele, Kane, Sterling
Last card in England's hand. England is awarded a free kick after ball touching the hand of Badelj.
Croatia brilliantly trying to defend England from scoring, England just has 4 four minutes to score an equaliser and get another life in the game.
England looking good in the Extra Time, managed to just increase the pressure on Croatia but not the score. Both teams tired and exhausted are trying hard to score but the game has slowed down.
Perisic passing the ball to Mandzukic and Mandzukic having an eye to eye encounter with Pickford, he could've scored but Pickford having the courage of a lion comes ahead of Mandzukic and saves the goal. Brilliant save! But Mandzukic is hurt, he needs some medical attention.
England is looking better since the start of the extra time. Rose has been looking dangerous since he has started playing in the extra time, creating lots of opportunities for England to score and putting Croatia under pressure.
Trippier taking corner from the right sees Stones. Stones with a brilliant header gives the direction to the ball which it needed. Vrsaljko saving it brilliantly, saved Croatia from going down.
Rebic coming from behind with a sliding tackle, picks up a yellow card awarding a free kick again to England.
Zlatko Dalic brings in a fresh player in hope of scoring a goal. Josip Pivaric replaces Ivan Strinic.
The exciting half has come to an end with the score tied at 1-1. The game will now move on to extra time, both teams are tired, the game can turn into any direction.
Harry Kane with an awesome through ball to Lingard gets past the defenders but Lingard not able to reach to the ball, misses the opportunity of scoring and giving England a late breakthrough.
Croatia is looking dangerous in the second half. With 54% possession, Croatia is not getting out of England's box, attacking rapidly. England under a lots of pressure now and the game has started to escalate the excietment amongst the fans.
Ivan Perisic scoring his 2nd goal of the tournament gets Croatia the goal they were looking for. Vrsaljko throwing a cross into the box gets pass Walker and Perisic getting from behind shoots and scores and brilliant goal equalising the score.
Perisic in an attempt to score a goal, strikes the ball very hard gets deflected from England's defender, hits Walker below the waist and Walker lays down on the field. Croatia making another attempt of scoring pass the ball in the box, Walker in pain gets up and clears the ball with a header.