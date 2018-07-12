FIFA World Cup 2018, Croatia vs England highlights: Croatia defeats England to enter finals, will face France on July 15

FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Croatia and England will take on each other in Moscow.

Croatia vs England, FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: Playing XI has been announced by both teams. Gareth Southgate’s England remain unchanged after defeating Sweden in the quarter-final 2-0 while Zlatko Dalic makes one change, Andrej Kramaric is replaced by Marcelo Brozovic. Both teams are confident to win this match and face France in the finals on Sunday. Harry Kane is the leading player in the Golden Boot’s race scoring 6 goals in the tournament and yet more expected today.

Both teams have arrived at the field and ready to face each other in the 2nd semi-final of the World Cup 2018. Croatia making a big mistake of doing foul caused them a big loss, England scored their first goal in just 5 minutes of the game. Trippier with a direct goal in the free kick gave England their early goal which might make a difference in the game. England 1- Croatia 0. Croatia in an attempt of scoring and equalising the score played a very rough game and was doing back to back foul on England strikers. Croatia was not able to convert any opportunity into a goal, Rakitic missed crucial chance of scoring and Croatia missed the free kick in the last minute of the first half. England 1- Croatia 0.

Croatia turned up the notch in the second half played very rough and attacked continuously putting England under lots of pressure. With many yellow cards shown by the referee in the second half, it turned out to be a good half for Croatia. Ivan Perisic with a brilliant shot scored an equaliser for Croatia brought Croatia back into the game. England 1- Croatia 1. Both teams were putting their full efforts to score another goal and win the match without going into the extra time but none of them could score. The score remaining tied at 1-1, the game moved on to extra time. England looked better since the start of the extra time.

Rose had been looking dangerous since he has started playing in the extra time, creating lots of opportunities for England to score and putting Croatia under pressure. England in the Extra Time managed to just increase the pressure of Croatia but not the score. Both teams tired and exhausted were trying hard to score but the game had slowed down. England 1- Croatia 1. With the second half being even more exciting, it had been dominated by Croatia. Mandzukic got the ball by Perisic, managed to score an excellent goal getting Croatia in lead and an inch closer to their victory. England playing hard to qualify for the final could not succeed. With the match-winning goal of Mandzukic, Croatia qualifies for the Final and will meet France on Sunday to decide the champions of the world. Croatia 2 – England 1

Pop star Ian Broadie and comedians David Baddiel and Frank Skinner ahead of England’s hosting of Euro 96 had written a song with its chorus “It’s coming home, it’s coming home, it’s coming, football’s coming home.” The infectious song is now been hummed and whistled by every English fan. The ‘Three Lions’ and their coach Gareth Southgate was the sources of nothing but pain. Southgate would like to change his 1990 WC fate — he missed the penalty against nemesis Germany — when they face Croatia in the second semifinal of Russia 2018.

The 2018 side are guaranteed to join that pantheon whatever the result of Wednesday’s semi-final in Moscow. The 1966 World Cup champions eliminated Colombia and Sweden on their journey to the semis. Skipper Harry Kane is at the top of the race for Golden Boot with six goals.

WATCH| Croatia vs England LIVE Streaming Online

As for Croatia, their driving force has been Ivan Rakitic and Luka Modric. The style of play for the Vatreni for the tournament has been more possession and counter-attacking.

Southgate has tactical decisions to make ahead of the crucial semifinal whether to accommodate an extra holding midfielder in Eric Dier who might prove useful to nullify Luka Modric’s threat.

The two sides have met seven times in the past with England winning their last two clashes. Many supporters are viewing this match as England’s chance of revenge. England went down 3-4 to Croatia that snatched the country’s chance of qualifying for Euro 2008.