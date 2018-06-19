FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Colombia vs Japan Live Streaming: Old foes to go hammers and tongs in Group H clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Japan and Colombia will face off against each other at Mordovia Arena.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Colombia vs Japan: Japan and Colombia will go against each other in the penultimate match of the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage. Both the Blue Samurais and Los Cafeteros are familiar to each other’s style of play as the two side have met earlier in 2014 Rio World Cup. Inspired by Juan Cuadrado, and James Rodriguez goals the South American side had thrashed the country known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ 4-1 in the Group C match. Colombia was one of the teams of the tournament in Brazil four years ago, where they reached the quarter-finals. The common link between 2014 and 2018 WC, apart from star player Rodriguez in the squad is their coach José Pékerman.

Colombia’s strength lies in their two superstars, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez. Both the players have had good seasons at their clubs and arrive in Russia in good shape. However, their only concern is David Ospina who has suffered massively from not playing regularly at Arsenal and has made mistakes for the national team in the recent matches.

As for Japan, they made a surprise decision of relieving Vahid Halilhodzic of his duties in April and replaced him with the veteran Akira Nishino. The attacking trio of Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki have made a comeback after being sidelined by Halilhodzic and are expected to lift the team on and off the pitch.

The problem is Nishino is not sure as to what formation he should play. He has tried 3-4-2-1- a formation used by many top clubs in J League- in friendlies but the team has found it hard to adapt to the changes.