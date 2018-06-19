FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Colombia vs Japan Live Streaming: Old foes to go hammers and tongs in Group H clash

​​​
FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Colombia vs Japan Live Streaming: Blue Samurais and Los Cafeteros will face each other in Group H clash at Mordovia Stadium.

Jun 19, 2018
FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Japan and Colombia will face off against each other at Mordovia Arena.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Colombia vs Japan: Japan and Colombia will go against each other in the penultimate match of the first round of FIFA World Cup 2018 group stage. Both the Blue Samurais and Los Cafeteros are familiar to each other’s style of play as the two side have met earlier in 2014 Rio World Cup. Inspired by Juan Cuadrado, and James Rodriguez goals the South American side had thrashed the country known as the ‘Land of the Rising Sun’ 4-1 in the Group C match. Colombia was one of the teams of the tournament in Brazil four years ago, where they reached the quarter-finals. The common link between 2014 and 2018 WC, apart from star player Rodriguez in the squad is their coach José Pékerman.

Colombia’s strength lies in their two superstars, Radamel Falcao and James Rodriguez. Both the players have had good seasons at their clubs and arrive in Russia in good shape. However, their only concern is David Ospina who has suffered massively from not playing regularly at Arsenal and has made mistakes for the national team in the recent matches.

As for Japan, they made a surprise decision of relieving Vahid Halilhodzic of his duties in April and replaced him with the veteran Akira Nishino. The attacking trio of Keisuke Honda, Shinji Kagawa and Shinji Okazaki have made a comeback after being sidelined by Halilhodzic and are expected to lift the team on and off the pitch.

The problem is Nishino is not sure as to what formation he should play. He has tried 3-4-2-1- a formation used by many top clubs in J League- in friendlies but the team has found it hard to adapt to the changes.

Here are the squads Colombia Goalkeepers: David Ospina (Arsenal), Camilo Vargas (AC Deportivo Cali), Jose Fernando Cuadrado (CD Once Caldas). Defenders: Cristian Zapata (AC Milan), Oscar Murillo (CF Pachuca), Santiago Arias (PSV Eindhoven), Yerry Mina (Barcelona), Johan Mojica (Girona FC), Frank Fabra (CA Boca Juniors), Davinson Sanchez (Tottenham Hotspur). Midfielders: Wilmar Barrios (CA Boca Juniors), Carlos Sanchez (RCD Espanyol), Abel Aguilar (AC Deportivo Cali), James Rodriguez (Bayern Munich), Juan Guillermo Cuadrado (Juventus), Mateus Uribe (Club America), Jefferson Lerma (Levante), Juan Fernando Quintero (CA River Plate). Forwards: Carlos Bacca (Villarreal), Radamel Falcao Garcia (Monaco), Luis Muriel (Sevilla), Miguel Borja (SE Palmeiras), Jose Izquierdo (Brighton & Hove Albion). Japan GOALKEEPERS: Eiji Kawashima (Metz), Masaaki Higashiguchi (Gamba Osaka), Kosuke Nakamura (Kashiwa Reysol). DEFENDERS: Yuto Nagatomo (Galatasaray), Tomoaki Makino, Wataru Endo (Urawa Reds), Maya Yoshida (Southampton), Hiroki Sakai (Marseille), Gotoku Sakai (Hamburg); Gen Shoji, Naomichi Ueda (Kashima Antlers). MIDFIELDERS: Makoto Hasebe (Eintracht Frankfurt); Keisuke Honda (Pachuca), Takashi Inui (Eibar), Shinji Kagawa (Dortmund), Hotaru Yamaguchi (Cerezo Osaka), Genki Haraguchi, Takashi Usami (Fortuna Dusseldorf), Gaku Shibasaki (Getafe), Ryota Oshima (Kawasaki Frontale). FORWARDS: Shinji Okazaki (Leicester), Yuya Osako (Werder Bremen), Yoshinori Muto (Mainz).

