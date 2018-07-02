FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Brazil vs Mexico Live Streaming: Playing XI announced; Felipe Luis replaces injured Marcelo

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: Brazil and Mexico will lock horns against each other at Samara Stadium.

Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: It has turned out to be a nerve-wracking World Cup in Russia. Defending champions Germany make a shocking group stage exit, 2010 champions Spain lose to the host country in the round of 16 and the two world’s best players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fail to bring the holy grail back home for their respective countries. Now, it is the five-time champions Brazil against the underdog Mexico. El Tri’s consistency at the tournament is a statistical freak.

Mexico has advanced beyond the group stage of the tournament for the seventh consecutive time which is the same number of times as that of the Canarinha. The important caveat, however, is that Mexico has won zero of the six games after qualifying.

WATCH| Brazil vs Mexico LIVE Streaming Online

Should Mexico surprise Brazil and win at Samara, it will likely be heralded as a huge step forward. It would certainly be the greatest result in the history of the Mexican national team as well. If El Tri does not, the inquest will begin on what the country has to do.