FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Brazil vs Mexico Live Streaming: Playing XI announced; Felipe Luis replaces injured Marcelo

Brazil vs Mexico, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: It has turned out to be a nerve-wracking World Cup in Russia. Defending champions Germany make a shocking group stage exit, 2010 champions Spain lose to the host country in the round of 16 and the two world’s best players Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi fail to bring the holy grail back home for their respective countries. Now, it is the five-time champions Brazil against the underdog Mexico. El Tri’s consistency at the tournament is a statistical freak.
Mexico has advanced beyond the group stage of the tournament for the seventh consecutive time which is the same number of times as that of the Canarinha. The important caveat, however, is that Mexico has won zero of the six games after qualifying.
Should Mexico surprise Brazil and win at Samara, it will likely be heralded as a huge step forward. It would certainly be the greatest result in the history of the Mexican national team as well. If El Tri does not, the inquest will begin on what the country has to do.
Marcelo has been rested and Felipe Luis is in.
Mexico is looking to avoid its seventh straight second-round exit from the World Cup. But it has to wonder if it lost its momentum in its collapse against Sweden. This is the fourth game in two weeks for each team, and the weekend games showed the heavy legs starting to show up — especially in the two games that went to extra time.
Samara is the venue for this meeting between Brazil and Mexico, with a place in the quarter-finals against Belgium of Japan up for grabs. Having made it through their group by the skin of their teeth despite a strong and impressive start to the tournament, Mexico will be hoping to record their first-ever victory over Brazil in six encounters between the sides and in a World Cup full of surprises, El Tri will fancy their chances.
Did you know that Brazil are the reigning Olympic champions (2016, Rio) while Mexico won the Olympics gold medal beating the Canarinhos in the final (2012, London).
Both the strikers have managed to find the net just once in this tournament for their respective country so far. However, Neymar is leading with the number of shots on target and passes completed. Both Neymar and Hernandez will play a pivotal role today to help their team advance to the quarters.