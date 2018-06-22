FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Brazil vs Costa Rica Live Streaming: Canarinho eye win to avoid ‘Argentina-like’ situation

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Brazil and Costa Rica have met on three occasions at world finals.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Brazil vs Costa Rica: The chaos theory – ‘chaos lead to anarchy’ was the highlight of Argentina’s game against Croatia at Nizhny Novgorod Stadium. On one hand, Vatreni have qualified for the knockouts, on the other, La Albiceleste are on the brink of early exit from the tournament. Five-times world champions Brazil are also in the similar situation today. Having drawn the first match against Switzerland, the Canarinho’s are in a must-win situation if they want to avoid a nerve-wracking match against Serbia.

With players like Neymar, Gabriel Jesus, Coutinho and Casemiro, Brazil have a lot of weapons in their arsenal. The problem lies in the team selection. So many options to start with, however, Tite would like to pick his playing XI early in the tournament to avoid disruptions in their path to glory.

WATCH| Brazil vs Costa Rica, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming

As for the Ticos, they are fighting for the survival. The quarter-finalists of 2014 Brazil world cup, Costa Rica lost their opener against Serbia 1-0 and if they want to stay alive in the tournament, the Central American country would eye for a draw if not win.

Brazil have won nine out of ten previous international against Costa Rica, losing a friendly in 1960. This is the third meeting between the two sides at the world finals, with the former inflicting Costa Rica’s first defeat on them at the tournament in 1990 (1-0), before a 5-2 win in 2002.

Predicted XI:

Brazil: Alisson, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos, Marcelo, Fagner, Paulinho, Casemiro, Coutinho, Willian, Neymar, Gabriel Jesus

Costa Rica: Navas; Gamboa, Acoste, Gonzalez, Duarte, Oviedo; Venegas, Guzman, Borges, Bryan, Urena