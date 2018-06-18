FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Belgium to take on first-timers Panama 

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Panama to play for the first in World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: On one hand, Belgium is all set to make its mark on the FIFA World Cup 2018 as the favourites, Panama will be playing its first quadrennial tournament. Belgium and Panama will go head-to-head against each other at the Fisht Stadium, Sochi. Talking of the favourites in the match, the Roberto Martinez team has a host of talented players to choose from and the team are ranked third in the world.

There front three comprising of Romelu Lukaku, Eden Hazard, and Dries Mertens are of the highest quality and they are backed up by the magician Kevin De Bruyne. There is no possible weakness in the team, however, the way Brazil, Germany and Argentina have failed to take on the small teams, no one can tell how easy would it be for the men dressed in orange.

As for Panama, they will be at their first World Cup after a dramatic finish above the USA in CONCACAF qualifiers. Their strength lies in the fact that they are the underdogs. It means, whatever happens, they will not go down without a fight. They will work hard, would like to repeat their performance against Denmark in March. Román Torres, the forward who was arguably the star of the qualifiers, has been injured and will not travel to Russia in the best shape.