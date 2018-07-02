FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Belgium vs Japan Live Streaming: Red Devils eye quarters after 32 years wait, Blue Samurais will hope same for first time

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: Belgium will take on Japan in round of 16 match at Rostov Stadium.

Belgium vs Japan, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score: Belgium is another heavyweight apart from France, and England, who are still left in the tournament. The rejuvenated Red Devils will take the pitch against Japan in the round of 16 clash in Rostov. Coach Roberto Martinez had left most of his playing XI on the bench against England, but managed to uphold their 100 per cent win record with a 1-0 victory.

Belgium eye for the quarter-finals for only the second time in the World Cup since 1986. As for the Blue Samurais they have never reached the final eight appearing in last 16 twice previously. Belgium impressed in the group stage, scoring nine goals.

WATCH| Belgium vs Japan LIVE Streaming Online

However, their concern would be the yellow carded players Thomas Meunier, Jan Vertonghen, Kevin De Bruyne, Youri Tielemans and Leander Dendoncker. Any player amongst the listed if gets another card will miss the last eight. Japan’s Kawashima, Hasebe, Tomoaki Makino and Takashi Inui are in the same position.

Martinez has a near-full squad to choose from for the clash, with Adnan Januzaj the only potential absentee due to a bruised knee. Martinez said: “Januzaj picked up a little knock in training, nothing serious. But he’s got a bit of a bruised knee and we’ll have to assess him.”

Manchester City captain and centre-back Vincent Kompany could start for the first time at this tournament, but Dedryck Boyata or Thomas Vermaelen will step in if he is not ready. Meanwhile, Japan expects to have skipper Makoto Hasebe back in midfield and both wide man Takashi Inui and striker Yuya Osako could also get starts. However, Leicester City forward Shinji Okazaki is struggling with an ankle problem.