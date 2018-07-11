France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi-final 1 highlights: The top scorer couldn’t score tonight, France win the semi-finals

France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: The Mouth-Watering semi-final between France and Belgium began at St Petersburg Stadium. Both teams were playing very well and gave a tough competition to each other. Both teams were showing a brilliant piece of defending and attacking at the same moment. Each team was eagerly trying to score a goal. France dominated the game for most of the time, Belgium also created equal chances of scoring. Although Both the teams were playing hard to win, they could not score a goal in the first half. Score after the first half remained 0-0. With match entering into 51st mins in the second half, a corner was awarded to France after brilliant defending of Kompany. Griezmann took the corner was converted by Umtiti with a header into the goal giving a lead to France of 1 goal. Belgium 0- France 1. After the goal of Umtiti, Belgium was under lots of pressure and had many chances to score the goal but missed every single opportunity they created. The top scorer of the tournament couldn’t score tonight and was defeated by France by 1-0. Score after full-time Belgium 0 – France 1
France and Belgium are all set for a mouth-watering semi-final at St. Petersburg today. Les Bleus are entering the game as the favourites and would like to turn their 2006’s silver medal into gold. Both teams have arrived at the center for their national anthems and the game is all set to begin. Fans have painted the stadium Red and Blue. Coach Didier Deschamps is confident that his team is all prepared for any tactical challenge Roberto Martinez’s side has to offer. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are the top scorers in the tournament and emerged as the surprise winner against Brazil in the quarters. Martinez’s tactical change of playing Lukaka out wide which gave space for Kevin De Bruyne to operate as the ‘False 9’ caught the Selecaos off guard. Both sides have announced their playing XI and have made one change in their starting XI. Didier Deschamps has decided to bring in Matuidi in replacement of Tolisso while Roberto Martinez has decided to bring Chadli against the suspension of Meunier.
The Manchester City midfielder benefitted from the change as Brazil’s centre-backs were forced to deal the threat on the flanks (Hazard and Lukaku), and he scored his first goal of the tournament in the 2-1 win.
With Thomas Meunier suspended for the semi-final, Martinez decided to bring Chadli.
For France however, their front three- Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud will be putting Belgium’s vulnerable defence to test. Les Bleus have a very strong and offensive midfield which would create a lot of chances for the forwards. N’Golo Kante has been in impressive form and has been the backbone of the team.
The short-statured midfielder has been pivotal with his interceptions and the prowess of breaking a play when needed.
Highlights
Full Time: France stun Belgium, move to finals
Will France be able to continue the streak?
Foul!
Umtiti gets the breakthrough
Good defending by Varane
With the ball in Belgium hands, trying to score the goal, Varane with a beautiful header defended well giving corner to the other side. Alderweireld utilising the amazing chance of scoring shot but the ball was brilliantly saved by Lloris.
Playing XI for Belgium
The Red Devils are the top scorers in the tournament and have been constant with their performance.
Like France, Belgium has also made one change, bringing in Chadli against the suspension of Meunier.
Belgium XI- Courtois (Gk), Alderweireld, Kompany, Vertonghen, Witsel, De Bruyne, Fellaini, Dembele, Chadli, Lukaku, Hazard
Starting XI for Les Blues
Les Blues have performed very well in this tournament and they are ready to give a tough fight to the Red Devils in the semi-final.
France has made one change in their playing XI, bringing in Matuidi in replacement of Tolisso.
Playing XI for France- Lloris (Gk), Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe
Kante getting a yellow card gave Belgium another chance of getting an equaliser which was missed by the team. Few seconds after Lukaku missed another opportunity of scoring his 5th goal of the tournament and saving Belgium from facing a loss.
Although Belgium is attacking every minute but the team is not able to score a goal even after shooting brilliantly on target. France's goalkeeper Lloris saving every single shot by Belgium. He is playing the role of a shield and proving to be a major player in France's victory today.
Belgium doesn't seem to be in a good situation in the semi-final, they are getting a little desperate to score the goal. Carrasco came in and Fellaini is out.
First Half giving chills to the fans but was an exciting half. Both teams are playing hard to win and created equal opportunities to score a goal. Belgium dominating the game with possession of 58%, France is giving a tough fight to Belgium.
Dembele doing a foul on Mbappe, gave an opportunity to France to score a goal in the first half. Belgium wall staying strong, shielding the goal, saved Griezmann's free-kick and saved Belgium too from lagging a goal behind France.
France has again gained the upper hand in the last few minutes. Belgium is not able to match up the quickness of Mbappe. Mbappe creating an excellent opportunity for Pavard, Courtois saved Belgium by preventing France from getting the lead of 1 goal in the first half.
With the match getting intense every second, the excitement of fans is escalating. Belgium is looking good but is also playing rough. A warning is given to Vertonghen for the foul and might get a yellow card if any other foul is done by him.
With the ball in Belgium hands, trying to score the goal, Varane with a beautiful header defended well giving corner to the other side. Alderweireld utilising the amazing chance of scoring shot but the ball was brilliantly saved by Lloris.
France with its quickness is dominating the game since the beginning, Belgium is making good counter-attacks. E Hazard with an amazing chance of scoring missed it by shooting the ball off target.
Though Belgium with a brilliant move could not convert that attack into a goal, getting the 1st corner of the match.
Mouth Watering semi-final is all set to begin. Both the teams are ready to lock horns with each other at St Peterburgs where fans have painted the stadium Red and Blue in support of their favourite team.