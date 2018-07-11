France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 Semi-final 1 highlights: The top scorer couldn’t score tonight, France win the semi-finals

FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: France will take on Belgium in the first semis of the tournament.

France vs Belgium, FIFA World Cup 2018 highlights: The Mouth-Watering semi-final between France and Belgium began at St Petersburg Stadium. Both teams were playing very well and gave a tough competition to each other. Both teams were showing a brilliant piece of defending and attacking at the same moment. Each team was eagerly trying to score a goal. France dominated the game for most of the time, Belgium also created equal chances of scoring. Although Both the teams were playing hard to win, they could not score a goal in the first half. Score after the first half remained 0-0. With match entering into 51st mins in the second half, a corner was awarded to France after brilliant defending of Kompany. Griezmann took the corner was converted by Umtiti with a header into the goal giving a lead to France of 1 goal. Belgium 0- France 1. After the goal of Umtiti, Belgium was under lots of pressure and had many chances to score the goal but missed every single opportunity they created. The top scorer of the tournament couldn’t score tonight and was defeated by France by 1-0. Score after full-time Belgium 0 – France 1

France and Belgium are all set for a mouth-watering semi-final at St. Petersburg today. Les Bleus are entering the game as the favourites and would like to turn their 2006’s silver medal into gold. Both teams have arrived at the center for their national anthems and the game is all set to begin. Fans have painted the stadium Red and Blue. Coach Didier Deschamps is confident that his team is all prepared for any tactical challenge Roberto Martinez’s side has to offer. The Red Devils, meanwhile, are the top scorers in the tournament and emerged as the surprise winner against Brazil in the quarters. Martinez’s tactical change of playing Lukaka out wide which gave space for Kevin De Bruyne to operate as the ‘False 9’ caught the Selecaos off guard. Both sides have announced their playing XI and have made one change in their starting XI. Didier Deschamps has decided to bring in Matuidi in replacement of Tolisso while Roberto Martinez has decided to bring Chadli against the suspension of Meunier.

The Manchester City midfielder benefitted from the change as Brazil’s centre-backs were forced to deal the threat on the flanks (Hazard and Lukaku), and he scored his first goal of the tournament in the 2-1 win.

With Thomas Meunier suspended for the semi-final, Martinez decided to bring Chadli.

For France however, their front three- Mbappe, Griezmann and Giroud will be putting Belgium’s vulnerable defence to test. Les Bleus have a very strong and offensive midfield which would create a lot of chances for the forwards. N’Golo Kante has been in impressive form and has been the backbone of the team.

The short-statured midfielder has been pivotal with his interceptions and the prowess of breaking a play when needed.