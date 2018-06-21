FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, Argentina vs Croatia Live Streaming: Predicted XI ahead of crucial Group D clash

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Argentina vs Croatia: Argentina eye crucial win against Croatia.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Score, Argentina vs Croatia: Croatia had their best start to a World Cup in 20 years when they beat Nigeria 2-0. The Vatreni would want to get another win and take a big step towards the knockouts as they meet the Group D favourites Argentina. As for La Albiceleste, they are will be sharing the pitch with Croatia in an entirely different situation. The unprecedented draw with the debutants Iceland has left Jorge Sampaoli’s side with a tough task at hand.

A win is a must if they want to avoid a nerve-wracking match against Nigeria. Argentina have topped in the group in last three World Cups. Yet if there is one thing that Argentina proved on their tortuous journey to Russia it is that they can respond when under pressure. The two-times champions and runner-up of 2014 World Cup, Argentina have now gone three games without a win at the world finals.

The last time they had a taste of victory was against Belgium four years ago, which was followed by a penalty shoot-out victory over the Netherlands in the semi-finals.

Predicted:-

Argentina: Caballero; Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Salvio, Mascherano, Meza, Acuna; Messi, Aguero, Pavon.

Croatia: Subasic; Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic; Rakitic, Badelj; Brozovic, Modric, Perisic; Mandzukic