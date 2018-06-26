FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Denmark Live Streaming: Mbappe, Pogba rested against Danes

FIFA World Cup 2018: The clash between France and Denmark is the battle for supremacy in Group C at Luzhniki Stadium. Les Blues have qualified for the knockout stage with two wins against the Socceroos and Los Incas, however, they would eye to avoid Croatia in the round of 16 after seeing how the Vatreni thrashed Argentina. France need a draw to seal the top spot which would mean they would meet against the second place finisher in Group D – Argentina, Iceland or Nigeria.
As for Denmark, they also need a draw to seal a spot in the last 16. However, the Danes if face a defeat — paired with an Australian victory against Peru, it is game over for them. Denmark and France have met twice in the World Cup, both in the final stages of the group stage – France won 2-1 in 1998 and Denmark won 2-0 in 2002.
Denmark and France are meeting at a sixth major tournament after Euro 1984, 1992, 2002, and World Cup 1998, 2002. France went on to win three of those five previous tournaments.
Group C standings
Playing XI
Mbappe, Hugo Lloris and Pogba rested.
Seven changes from France: Didier Deschamps has made six changes from the side that beat Peru so unconvincingly at Ekatarinburg. Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, N[’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud keep their places, while Steve Mandanda, Raphael Sidibe, Presnely Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele, Steven Nzonzi, and Thomas Lemar come in. As expected, Martin Braithwaite starts for Denmark instead of Yussuf Poulsen, while Andreas Cornelius replaces Lasse Schone.
Eh! Whats up Doc? It is time 'Tuesday Thriller'. France and Denmark are almost their into the last 16. However, the talk of the town is Argentina and Messi's match against Nigeria. If the two-time world champions lose today, it is game over for them.