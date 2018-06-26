FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score, France vs Denmark Live Streaming: Mbappe, Pogba rested against Danes

​​​
FIFA World Cup 2018, France vs Denmark Live Streaming: The clash between France and Denmark is the battle for supremacy in Group C at Luzhniki Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2018: France, Denmark to go against each other at Luzhniki Stadium.

FIFA World Cup 2018: The clash between France and Denmark is the battle for supremacy in Group C at Luzhniki Stadium. Les Blues have qualified for the knockout stage with two wins against the Socceroos and Los Incas, however, they would eye to avoid Croatia in the round of 16 after seeing how the Vatreni thrashed Argentina. France need a draw to seal the top spot which would mean they would meet against the second place finisher in Group D – Argentina, Iceland or Nigeria.

As for Denmark, they also need a draw to seal a spot in the last 16. However, the Danes if face a defeat — paired with an Australian victory against Peru, it is game over for them. Denmark and France have met twice in the World Cup, both in the final stages of the group stage – France won 2-1 in 1998 and Denmark won 2-0 in 2002.

WATCH| France vs Denmark, FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Streaming

Denmark and France are meeting at a sixth major tournament after Euro 1984, 1992, 2002, and World Cup 1998, 2002. France went on to win three of those five previous tournaments.

Live Blog

Highlights

19:10 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Group C standings
19:09 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Seven changes for France

Seven changes from France: Didier Deschamps has made six changes from the side that beat Peru so unconvincingly at Ekatarinburg. Raphael Varane, Lucas Hernandez, N[’Golo Kante, Antoine Griezmann and Olivier Giroud keep their places, while Steve Mandanda, Raphael Sidibe, Presnely Kimpembe, Ousmane Dembele, Steven Nzonzi, and Thomas Lemar come in. As expected, Martin Braithwaite starts for Denmark instead of Yussuf Poulsen, while Andreas Cornelius replaces Lasse Schone.

18:36 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Playing XI

Mbappe, Hugo Lloris and Pogba rested.

18:32 (IST) 26 Jun 2018
Welcome!

Eh! Whats up Doc? It is time 'Tuesday Thriller'. France and Denmark are almost their into the last 16. However, the talk of the town is Argentina and Messi's match against Nigeria. If the two-time world champions lose today, it is game over for them.

Here are the squads DENMARK Goalkeepers: Frederik Ronnow (Brondby), Jonas Lossl (Huddersfield/ENG), Kasper Schmeichel (Leicester/ENG) Defenders: Andreas Christensen (Chelsea/ENG), Henrik Dalsgaard (Brentford/ENG), Jannik Vestergaard (Borussia Monchengladbach/GER), Jens Stryger Larsen (Udinese/ITA), Jonas Knudsen (Ipswich/ENG), Mathias Jorgensen (Huddersfield/ENG), Simon Kjaer (Sevilla/ESP) Midfielders: Christian Eriksen (Tottenham/ENG), Lasse Schone (Ajax/NED), Lukas Lerager (Bordeaux/FRA), Michael Krohn-Dehli (Deportivo La Coruna/ESP), Thomas Delaney (Werder Bremen/GER), Willian Kvist (FC Copenhagen) Forwards: Andreas Cornelius (Atalanta/ITA), Kasper Dolberg (Ajax/NED), Martin Braithwaite (Bordeaux/FRA), Nicolai Jorgensen (Feyenoord/NED), Pione Sisto (Celta Vigo/ESP), Viktor Fischer (FC Copenhagen), Yussuf Yurary Poulsen (RB Leipzig/GER) FRANCE Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur/ENG), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (Paris Saint-Germain) Defenders: Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Presnel Kimpembe (Paris Saint-Germain), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City/ENG), Benjamin Pavard (Stuttgart/GER), Adil Rami (Marseille), Djibril Sidibe (Monaco), Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona/ESP), Raphael Varane (Real Madrid/ESP) Midfielders: N’Golo Kante (Chelsea/ENG), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus/ITA), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla/ESP), Paul Pogba (Manchester United/ENG), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich/GER) Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (Barcelona/ESP), Nabil Fekir (Lyon), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea/ENG), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Thomas Lemar (Monaco), Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain), Florian Thauvin (Marseille)

