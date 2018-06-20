FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score and Live Streaming: 10 apps to follow all matches. (Source- Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE Score and Live Streaming: The biggest sporting event in the world – FIFA WC which is followed by 3.2 billion people across the globe has started in Russia on an exciting note. In the opening match of the tournament, hosts Russia beat Saudi Arabia 5-0 and since then, we have not witnessed a goalless game. While Portugal drew against Spain, Mexico defeated Germany and Brazil were held at 1-1 by Switzerland.

In the first week on the tournament we have seen a bit of all sides and what they may have to offer in the coming days. While the fans in Russia have filled the streets and stadiums supporting their favourite teams, millions are supporting their side from home as well.

Here are 10 apps to follow FIFA World Cup 2018 live score and live streaming:

1. Onefootball Soccer News

One of the best apps to get live updates of FIFA World Cup 2018 is Onefootball Soccer News. The app keeps you updated with everything and anything going in and around the soccer world. It provides live scores, highlights, live commentary, recap etc. Onefootball, a free premium app with a simple UI is the best way to follow and get updates on your favourite team and player.

2. TATA Sky App

TATA Sky, one of the leading DTH services, is streaming FIFA World Cup live on their TATA Sky App. Tata Sky is working together with Gracenote, the entertainment data provider to provide live streaming of FIFA world cup this year. However, only a TATA sky user will be able to experience the live real-time analysis through this app.

3. SonyLIV

Sony being the official broadcasting partner of FIFA 2018, is streaming all the matches of FIFA World Cup live on Sonyliv app. Unlike Jio Tv and AIrteltv, it is not user based. Anyone can download the app from the Google Play Store or App Store and enjoy the match. Sony will also be posting highlights, previews, scores on their page dedicated to FIFA world cup.

4. JioTv

JioTv is a free user-based app available only for Jio users. Only Jio users can see the premium content of FIFA matches. You just have to download the JioTv app from Play store or App store if you are already on Jio network.

5. AirtelTv

Just like Jio, Airtel is also a user based app. It is available for only Airtel Users. An updated version of AirtelTv either on IOS or Android is required for the users to surf through the platform. If the users don’t have the app, the app can be downloaded from Play Store or App store. It is also available in local languages including Hindi and is offering users to watch previews and reviews of the matches.

6. ESPN

ESPN, a popular network in many countries like the US, India and many others, has created an app for FIFA World Cup 2018. ESPN offers minute to minute coverage of major sports including FIFA World Cup 2018, and also publishes articles written by ESPN writers. The app is available on both IOS and Android free of cost, but the drawback is that it includes ads.

7. Goal.com app

The app will be covering constant coverage and updating live scores for the fans on their smartphones. The only thing fans need to do is to download the app from Play Store or App Store and enjoy live coverage. It is a free app and you can follow your favourite teams or players and get updates directly on your phone.

8. 2018 FIFA World cup Russia

This is the perfect app for football fans — it has live scores, lineups, votes for the Man of The Match, even highlights at the end of the match. Every fan will love this app. This is the official app released by FIFA to get live scores of FIFA matches and you can select your favourite teams too. The app can be downloaded from Play Store and App Store.

9. WORLD CUP 2018 – Live Score

App has everything that needs to be in live score app. Live score updates, match fixtures and stats.all updates of FIFA world cup Russia 2018

10. International football live

This app is available only for IOS users. It covers live scores, stats and news from all the international matches happening around the world for free.