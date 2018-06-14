FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Egypt vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming Online: Where to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 Live telecast on TV

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Egypt vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming Online. Luis Suarez to lead Uruguay’s attack against Egypt (FE exclusive)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Live, Egypt vs Uruguay LIVE Streaming Online:Until yesterday it seemed near impossible but the Egyptian talismanic Mohamed Salah has been declared fit to feature in clash against Uruguay. His return is a huge boost to the Pharaohs and the entire country. Mo Salah was battling a shoulder injury courtesy of Spain’s Sergio Ramos’ tackle during the Champions League final. Salah scored five times in the final stages of qualifiers and also led the scorer’s table in English premier league for Liverpool with 32 goals.

Competing in the weakest group both Egypt and Uruguay will fancy their chances of finishing at top and also making it to the knockout stages. Uruguay’s Cristhian Stuani in an with FIFA said: “We have maximum expectations for this World Cup and we are looking forward to the tournament. We know it’s difficult, but we believe in our assets, in the team we have and I think we are on the right track.”

When will the Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

Egypt vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 match will be held on June 15, 2018.

Where will the Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 match be held?

The Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA world cup will be held at the Ekaterinburg stadium in Ekaterinburg.

What time will the Egypt vs Uruguay, FIFA World Cup 2018 match start?

The, Egypt vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 game will start at 5.30 pm IST.

How to watch, Egypt vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 live telecast on TV?

One can watch Egypt vs Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 Game live on Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch, Egypt vs. Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 Live streaming online?

Egypt vs. Uruguay FIFA World Cup 2018 live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates of Egypt vs. Uruguay on Financialexpress.com.

EGYPT

Goalkeepers: Essam El Hadary (Al Taawoun/KSA), Mohamed El Shenawy (Al Ahly), Sherif Ekramy (Al Ahly)

Defenders: Ahmed Fathi (Al Ahly), Saad Samir (Al Ahly), Ayman Ashraf (Al Ahly), Ahmed Hegazi (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ali Gabr (West Bromwich Albion/ENG), Ahmed Elmohamady (Aston Villa/ENG), Mohamed Abdel-Shafi (Al Fateh/KSA), Omar Gaber (Los Angeles/USA), Mahmoud Hamdy (Zamalek)

Midfielders: Mohamed Elneny (Arsenal/ENG), Tarek Hamed (Zamalek), Sam Morsy (Wigan/ENG), Mahmoud Abdel Razek (Al Raed/KSA), Abdallah El Said (Al Ahly), Mahmoud Hassan (Kasimpasa/TUR), Ramadan Sobhi (Stoke City/ENG), Amr Warda (Atromitos/GRE), Mahmoud Abdel-Moneim (Al Ittihad/KSA)Forwards: Mohamed Salah (Liverpool/ENG), Marwan Mohsen (Al Ahly)

URUGUAY

Goalkeepers: Fernando Muslera (Galatasaray/TUR), Martin Silva (Vasco da Gama/BRA), Martin Campana (Independiente/ARG)

Defenders: Diego Godin (Atletico Madrid/ESP), Sebastian Coates (Sporting Lisbon/POR), Jose Maria Gimenez (Atletico Madrid/ENG), Maximiliano Pereira (FC Porto/POR), Gaston Silva (Independiente/ARG), Martin Caceres (Lazio/ITA), Guillermo Varela (Penarol)

Midfielders: Nahitan Nandez (Boca Juniors/ARG), Lucas Torreira (Sampdoria/ITA), Matias Vecino (Inter Milan/ITA), Federico Valverde (Real Madrid/ESP), Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus/ITA), Carlos Sanchez (Monterrey/MEX), Giorgian De Arrascaeta (Cruzeiro/BRA), Diego Laxalt (Genoa/ITA), Cristian Rodriguez (Penarol), Jonathan Urretaviscaya (Monterrey/MEX), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders/USA), Gaston Ramirez (Sampdoria/ITA)

Forwards: Cristhian Stuani (Girona/ITA), Maximiliano Gomez (Celta Vigo/ESP), Edinson Cavani (PSG/FRA), Luis Suarez (Barcelona/ESP)