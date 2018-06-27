​​​
FIFA World Cup 2018: Lionel Messi creates unique record, becomes first player to do this

FIFA World Cup 2018: It took Lionel Messi a while to announce himself at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia but the Argentina captain played the lifesaver in the game against Nigeria, saving his side from an early exit from the tournament.

FIFA World Cup 2018: It took Lionel Messi a while to announce himself at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Russia but the Argentina captain played the lifesaver in the game against Nigeria, saving his side from an early exit from the tournament. The Barcelona winger found the back of the net in the 14th minute to put his side ahead before a late strike from Marcus Rojo secure the win for Argentina. Not only for the team, but it was also an important goal for Messi as he became the first player to score FIFA World Cup goals as a teenager, in his twenties and thirties.

The only man who had come closest to this record in the past was Brazilian legend Pele. He had scored his first World Cup goal in 1958 at the age of 17 years. He then scored goals in 1962 (21 years), 1966 (25 years) and 1970 (29 years) when he was in his twenties. His final FIFA World Cup was in 1970 when he was four months short of his 30th birthday!

Messi fans from all over the globe showed their appreciation for the record created by the legendary Argentine striker:

The goal from Messi against Nigeria was also the 100th goal of the tournament. Now that Argentina is into the next round, fans are hoping for more goals from him.

In his first World Cup in 2006, Messi had scored the winning goal for his team against Serbia in a 6-0 win. In 2010, he was not able to score but bounced back in 2014 World cup scoring 4 goals at the age of 26 and now 31-years-old Argentine Striker scored a goal against Nigeria creating a world record.

Messi proved that he is no less than Ronaldo and can make his team win at any cost. Fans are expecting Argentina to play even harder against France especially, Messi.

