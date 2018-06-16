FIFA World Cup 2018: How Spanish defender Nacho defeated diabetes to scores stunner against Portugal

FIFA World Cup 2018: Spanish defender Nacho scores a stunning long-range goal in the thriller against Portugal. (AP)

The high-profile encounter between Spain and Portugal in Russia lived up to the expectations as a brilliant hat-trick from Cristiano Ronaldo helped his side end the match in a 1-1 draw. Ronaldo’s first goal came from an error by his Real Madrid teammate Nacho who wasn’t even expected to start the match. The 28-year-old Centre Back was played on the right side of the defense by Fernando Hierro ahead of his club teammate Dani Carvajal. His outstretched leg in the opening minutes of the match resulted in the fourth-minute penalty for Portugal, which Ronaldo duly converted.

However, the Spanish defender was determined to change the fortunes of his side. He scored a stunning long-range goal in the early minutes of the second half to give his side a lead of 3-2. This was also Nacho’s first goal for his national side.

It has not been an easy journey for the Real Madrid star who, at a tender age of 12, was diagnosed with diabetes. Two years after joining the Real Madrid’s esteemed youth system, he was informed by his doctors that his footballing days were over.

Watch Nacho’s goal against Portugal:

But, nothing could deter the Madrid boys’ determination who went on to play his part in champions league titles. He did not let diabetes affect his rise through the ranks in his football career.

“I remember I went to the hospital when I was supposed to go to a tournament with Real Madrid but had to miss it. I was told I couldn’t play football anymore,” Nacho had told UEFA.com in a recent interview. The defender later consulted doctors who helped him.

“Later I met Dr. Ramirez who helped me with my situation. Of course, it’s difficult because you have to take care of yourself three times more than a normal person, but in a roundabout way I think that also helps. You have to take greater care with your diet and the way you rest. It makes you more responsible because you always have to carry your equipment [insulin, monitor, etc],” he added.