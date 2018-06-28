FIFA World Cup 2018: Good News for HDFC, SBI and Axis Bank customers – Check this SonyLiv offer

FIFA World Cup 2018: The final will be played on July 15.

FIFA World Cup 2018: SonyLiv, the digital platform of Sony Pictures Networks, on Thursday announced exciting tie-ups and collaborations with multiple brands, that will offer its viewers attractive discounts and cashbacks on their subscription packages during the ongoing FIFA World Cup.

HDFC and PayZapp users stand to receive a 15 per cent discount on subscriptions, while State Bank of India users can get a 20 per cent discount. An exciting offer with IXIGO gets users discounts on every subscription and one lucky winner will get a chance to fly to Russi, according to a release.

Axis Bank credit and debit card holders will get 100 per cent cashback on every subscription of SonyLiv’s Super Sports pack which is priced at Rs 199 for six months. With Idea’s Nirvana Plan, post-paid users who buy a subscription during the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 will also get a cashback.