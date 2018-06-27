FIFA World Cup 2018: Germany stunned by South Korea, defending champions knocked out of world cup after 2-0 loss

​​​
FIFA World Cup 2018: The defending champions Germany were knocked out of the World Cup 2018 after they lost against South Korea 2-0 – Kim Younggwon and Son Hung Ming. Die Mannschaft were knocked out as they finished third after Sweden thrashed Mexico 3-0 – courtesy goals from Augustinsson (50′minutes), Granqvist (62′minutes pen), and Álvarez (74′minutes og). Germany had to win the match in order to qualify for the next round. This is the first time Germany have been knocked out in the group stage.

