FIFA World Cup 2018: French superstar Kylian Mbappe to donate his entire match salary to charity

French hero Kylian Mbappe has decided to donate his entire match salary to charity. Mbappe has become the first teenager to score two goals in the knockout stage of FIFA World Cup. The Frech star earns 20,000 euros (around rs 16 lakh) per match. The French forward is a patron of the Premiers de Cordée association, a charity that helps organise sporting events for disabled children. In a tweet Laureus Sport said, “Kylian Mbappé will donate everything he earns with #FRA at the #WorldCup to charity. This will add up to €20,000 per game. He believes players don’t need money to represent their country.”

Kylian Mbappé will donate everything he earns with #FRA at the #WorldCup to charity. This will add up to €20,000 per game. He believes players don’t need money to represent their country. Legend. pic.twitter.com/1KujzRn1or — Laureus (@LaureusSport) June 29, 2018

The French forward is writing his own fairytale in the FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. The 19-year-old became just the sixth teenage player to strike twice in a FIFA World Cup match.

The French Forward is amongst the top goal scorers in this year’s FIFA World Cup. France Beat Argentina 4-3 in the Knockouts match to advance into the quarter-finals on Saturday. Kylian Mbappe struck twice in four minutes. Mbappe put France ahead in the 64th minute when he capitalised on a loose ball inside the Argentina penalty box and fired in low past Argentina goalkeeper, who was slow in reacting to the threat. Four minutes later, he doubled his tally with a first-time finish to become the first teenager to score a brace in FIFA World Cup history since Brazilian legend Pele in 1958.

“It’s flattering to be the second one after Pele, but let’s keep things in context,” Mbappe was quoted as saying by Reuters. “Pele is another category, but it’s good to be among these people.”

“It’s good to score in such a game because there’s no better place than the World Cup to show your qualities,” Mbappe further said.

The French start has displayed maturity beyond his age, playing his first FIFA World Cup.

A loss to France means an end of World Cup campaign for Lionel Messi and Argentina. Messi provided assists for two goals at the Kazan Arena but the 31-year-old’s efforts couldn’t ensure a victory for his side as Kylian Mbappe had other plans.

France will now face Uruguay in quarterfinals of FIFA World Cup 2018, Russia. Uruguay defeated Portugal 2-1, after Edinson Cavani struck twice for Uruguay.