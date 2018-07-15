FIFA World Cup 2018 final Live Score, France vs Croatia final Live Streaming: Jules Rimet is going home as Les Bleus are crowned champions of world

FIFA World Cup 2018 LIVE: Jules Rimet is going home.

France vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 final Live Score: Croatia kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2018 final against France at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Both the teams have played an unchanged playing eleven from the semi-final. The oddsmakers have favoured Les Bleus in the game. France is considered 45 per cent likely to win the game in regulation, with Croatia at only 23 per cent (the other 32 per cent of the time the game will go into overtime). As for the ultimate winner, it’s 65-35 for France.

France are the 1998 world champions and 2006 runner-ups while Croatia are playing their first World Cup final. France are likely to field an unchanged starting XI, with Blaise Matuidi expected to be fit despite going off injured against Belgium.