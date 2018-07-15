FIFA World Cup 2018 final Live Score, France vs Croatia final Live Streaming: Jules Rimet is going home as Les Bleus are crowned champions of world

France vs Croatia, FIFA World Cup 2018 final Live Score: Croatia kicked off the FIFA World Cup 2018 final against France at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. Both the teams have played an unchanged playing eleven from the semi-final. The oddsmakers have favoured Les Bleus in the game. France is considered 45 per cent likely to win the game in regulation, with Croatia at only 23 per cent (the other 32 per cent of the time the game will go into overtime). As for the ultimate winner, it’s 65-35 for France.
WATCH| Croatia vs France LIVE Streaming Online
France are the 1998 world champions and 2006 runner-ups while Croatia are playing their first World Cup final. France are likely to field an unchanged starting XI, with Blaise Matuidi expected to be fit despite going off injured against Belgium.
Highlights
Kylian Mbappe better than Ronaldo and Messi at the age of 19
Total goals at the age of 19 years and six months.
Lionel Messi: 14
Cristiano Ronaldo: 13
Mbappe: 56
59’ GOAL! France!
Paul Pogba makes it 3-1.Kylian Mbappé did a lot of the work there on the right, dragging Strinic down deep after getting in behind. He cut the ball back to Griezmann near the spot, but he couldn’t control it. He juggled once and laid it off for Pogba.His first shot was blocked, but no one reacted to the rebound when it lay there invitingly, and he stepped up and buried the second chance.
38’ GRIEZMANN SCORES! France Leads, 2-1
Antoine Griezmann calmly rolls it left as Subasic dives to his own left. No one home, and France is back in front.
37’: It’s a Penalty!
Great chance for France! Pitana took a looooong look and saw what we all saw: a handball. And he’s decided that’s a penalty. This will be a massive talking point, given that it felt as if it could have gone either way. But V.A.R. was designed for just these kinds of moments. It goes without saying that’s the first-ever test in a World Cup final. But will it DECIDE a World Cup final?
34’: Corner for France ... Handball? V.A.R.
Antoine Griezmann’s corner comes to Matuidi in the area, and his header goes wide of the near post. The French are screaming for a handball on Perisic, and this is a really big test for V.A.R. Big moment: on replay, that looked as if it could be a handball. But it hit him, and he was in a natural position. But we’ll see.....
28’ CROATIA SCORES! We’re even!
Ivan Perisic gets the final shot after a series of headers brings a Modric free-kick to him in the area.
18’: GOAL! FRANCE LEADS!
A foul gave Griezmann a free kick about 30 yards or so out on the left, and he fires in a ball that Mandukic heads over Subasic into his own net.
Playing XI for Croatia
Croatia is playing their first World Cup today against France. It will be a big challenge for Croatia to win against France who has already defeated Croatia 20 years ago in semifinals. They have to play with their full strength.
The Croatian team after a terrific win against England remains unchanged.
Croatia XI- Subasic (Gk), Vrsaljko, Lovren, Vida, Strinic, Rakitic, Brozovic, Rebic, Modric, Perisic, Mandzukic.
Starting XI for France
The young talented France team is ready to face Croatia in today's World Cup final at Luzhniki Stadium.
Didier Deschamps has decided not to change the starting XI. The playing XI remains the same as it was in Semi Final.
France XI- Lloris (Gk), Pavard, Varane, Umtiti, Hernandez, Pogba, Kante, Matuidi, Griezmann, Giroud, Mbappe
Arrival of the trophy
France will lock horns with Croatia in FIFA World Cup finals today at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. But before the match, the trophy for which they will be fighting has arrived at Luzhniki Stadium. The teams will be fighting to be the World Champions in today's finals.
Pogba down in a heap after that free kick, and Croatia’s fans are absolutely certain he’s milking time off the clock. They may not be wrong; France has done a ton of this in ushering out other teams.
Total goals at the age of 19 years and six months.
Lionel Messi: 14
Cristiano Ronaldo: 13
Mbappe: 56
Croatia tries to quick-play a free kick after a Pogba foul, but Nestor Pitana wasn’t ready so he calls it back. The Croatians are decidedly unhappy with his decision, and the cross is too deep — and wasted.
Disaster for France, but mostly for Lloris: lazily trying to touch the ball around a pressing Mandzukic, he instead plays it right off the forward’s foot and right back past him into his net.
Kylian Mbappé this time, and it’s getting away at 4-1. Hernandez did a good job getting him a ball at the top of the penalty area and, using Vida as a screen, he pulls a shot left and past Subasic, who is left no chance.
Paul Pogba makes it 3-1.Kylian Mbappé did a lot of the work there on the right, dragging Strinic down deep after getting in behind. He cut the ball back to Griezmann near the spot, but he couldn’t control it. He juggled once and laid it off for Pogba.His first shot was blocked, but no one reacted to the rebound when it lay there invitingly, and he stepped up and buried the second chance.
Disturbance on the field as four people run onto the field from the Croatia end. They’re dressed in what looked like suits and hats, and somehow slipped through a ring of security guards. A couple got all the way to midfield, which is really not good. But Russian security drags/carries them off the field. Their day may be about to get a lot less comfortable.
Cleared out to Vrsaljko, he takes a whack from 30 yards, but it sails well to the left of Lloris’s goal.
More danger: A long lead ball over Varane sends in Mandzukic, but Lloris reads it well and races out to chest the free ball just outside his area. He hasn’t wandered much in the tournament, but he really needed to there.
LOTS of discussion of Nestor Pitana’s use of V.A.R. at halftime, and most agree that it wasn’t the best example of what the technology has brought to the game. It’s not supposed to be a tool to review calls that could have gone the other way; it’s there to correct obvious errors. Not sure that was one.
Individual standouts include Luka Modric and Ivan Rakitic of Croatia with five crosses each. The main man on the ball has been Marcelo Brozovic, with 40 passes (no French player has more than 17). Domagoj Vida has five clearances.
A Frenchman does lead in one category, the always fun “possession advanced,” which reveals which players move the ball forward the most. Kylian Mbappe has credit for 63 meters.
Croatia had the better of the play, and Perisic’s goal seemed to revive them after the stunned moment that followed Mandzukic’s own goal. But they’ll be fuming about the referee Nestor Pitana, and need to be wary of making the second half one of frustration over regrets. They’ve come back before — several times — including against England. It wouldn’t seem right if they didn’t have to do it again. The question is: can they come back if France starts to settle in and tighten the screws on defense, just throttling the life out of the final.
Thunder and lightning visible now at Luzhniki stadium. The Croatian soccer gods are not happy.