FIFA World Cup 2018 final: Kylian Mbappe creates history! Becomes youngest player after Pele to score goal in final

FIFA World Cup 2018: Kylian Mbappe became the youngest teenager only after Pele to score a goal in FIFA World Cup final. (Twitter)

Russia World Cup was full of surprises. With Germany not breaking the jinx and exiting early, Messi and Ronaldo going home without doing much, Russia reaching the quarterfinals, this edition brought lots of chills and escalated the excitements amongst fans. Croatia had entered the final for the first time in World Cup history while France was fighting for their second title and they did it in style. Les Bleus beat Croatia 4-2 to get their hands on the trophy – courtesy goals of Mario Mandzukic (own goal), Paul Pogba, Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezzman. Mbappe also created history with his goal. He became the youngest teenager only after Pele to score a goal in FIFA World Cup final.

Not only this another record was made in today’s final. It is for the first time since 1958 that six goals were scored in the regular time of a world cup final. Brazil had scored 5-2 against Sweden in 1958’s finals with Pele scoring two at the age of 17. Mario Mandzukic also became the first player to score for both sides in world cup final.

Didier Deschamps became the third coach after Germany’s Franz Beckebeur and Brazil’s Mario Zagallo.