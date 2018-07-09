FIFA World Cup 2018: English clubs dominate with maximum number of players playing in semis

All four teams are represented by a number of quality players, most of whom play for the top European clubs. A little over 40 of 92 players remaining in the competition play for eight European clubs.

FIFA World Cup 2018 is now drawing to its end. Only four games are left and same are the number teams- Belgium, France, Croatia and England. As the semi-final gets underway, France will take on Belgium while Croatia will lock horns against England. All four teams are represented by a number of quality players, most of whom play for the top European clubs. A little over 40 of 92 players remaining in the competition play for eight European clubs. Barcelona, AS Monaco, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are represented by four players each. However, the majority of the teams comprise of players from the top flights in the Premier League. Here are the top four clubs who have the most players playing in the semi-final.

Tottenham Hotspurs: 9 Players

The top spot is taken by Tottenham Hotspurs. England’s captain Harry Kane along with team-mates Danny Rose, Eric Dier, Kieran Trippier and Dele Alli are part of the Spurs squad. Kane is the lead goal scorer and is the contender for the Golden Boot with 6 goals. Alli has scored 1 goal, while Trippier has notched 1 assist. Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen and Mousa Dembélé are the three Belgians who play at the White Hart Lane. Alderweireld and Vertonghen have been the heart of the Red Devils defence. France captain Hugo Lloris is the only French player from Tottenham. The 31-year-old goalkeeper has been solid in the net.

Manchester City: 7 Players

The Premier League champions are very well represented at the tournament, with as many as seven players. Kyle Walker, John Stones, Raheem Sterling and Fabian Delph are all part of England and have all played important roles in their team’s riot in the tournament. Kevin De Bruyne and Vincent Kompany are the two Belgium players from Manchester City. De Bruyne has only one goal and one assist to his name so far but his tactical intelligence on the field is next to none. Benjamin Mendy is the sole French player from Etihad Stadium.

Manchester United: 7 Players

Most of United’s players: Jesse Lingard, Phil Jones, Ashley Young and Marcus Rashford play for England. Jones and Rashford have struggled to break into the playing 11, while Lingard and Young have been phenomenal in the tournament. Marouane Fellaini and Romelu Lukaku are Manchester United’s Belgian players with both men putting in crucial efforts for the ‘Red Devils’. Lukaku has been red-hot with four goals and one assist while Fellaini chipped in with a goal in the most crucial of times against Japan in the quarters. Les Bleus’ midfielder Paul Pogba is the sole player from the English club.

Chelsea: 5 Players

Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois have been pivotal for Belgium’s success story. While the Belgium skipper has struck twice in Russia, Courtois made his presence felt with a save on Neymar’s shot late in the quarterfinal game against Brazil which was crucial in his team’s victory. N’Golo Kante and Olivier Giroud also have been an important figure for their team – France. Kante has played every minute for the Les Bleus in Russia. Gary Cahill is Chelsea’s fifth player who will be playing in the semis. The English centre-back has featured in just one game for the ‘Three Lions’ so far.