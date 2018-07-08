Fifa World Cup 2018: Croatia beat Russia on penalties to set up semi-finals against England

Croatia’s Ivan Rakitic celebrates with team mates after scoring the deciding penalty during the shootout (Image: REUTERS)

Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns. The game finished 2-2 after extra-time following a late equaliser by Russia’s Mario Fernandes.

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

Croatia’s Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.