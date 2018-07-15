FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Will Smith, Nicky Jam to perform at Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup is coming to an end and the feeling regarding who will be the next world champion is nerve-wracking for the fans around the globe. This World Cup has been termed as the best World Cup ever by many fans. Germany making an early exit, lower rank Russian team reaching the quarterfinals Croatia will be playing their first ever World Cup final — a perfect classic thriller. Moscow will be lit for the one last time when France and Croatia go head-on against each other at Luzhniki Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2018 final. But before the battle begins, the fans will witness the closing ceremony.
Top entertainers such as Will Smith and Nicky Jam are scheduled to perform at the grand event. The singer will be performing the tournament’s official song, “Live it Up”, along with Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi.
FIFA have kept the remaining details regarding the Closing Ceremony a secret. The world cup was kicked off a month ago on June 14, when Russia and Saudi Arabia clashed against each other at the same venue. Robbie Williams, the famous British singer performed at the opening ceremony.
Highlights
Nicky Jam's company arrives
Era Istrefi along with most awaited Will Smith have arrived to give company to Nicky Jam and they are giving a terrific performance of the official song 'Live it up'. The whole stadium is dancing on the beats of this trio.
And here comes Nicky
The songwriter composing Live it up has arrived in the stadium and is giving a dashing performance for the fans with his groovy beats.
Closing ceremony begins
The end of this edition has begun with the start of the closing ceremony with a beautiful idea of showing the flashback of World Cup on screens handled by the performers.
The trophy arrives in its full glory
France will battle Croatia in FIFA World Cup finals today at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. But before the match, the trophy has arrived at Luzhniki Stadium in its full glory. The teams will be fighting to be the World Champions in today's finals.
Not only the players will be playing the last time in this edition of World Cup. But also the official mascot of FIFA World Cup will be present for the last time in the stadium. Zabivaka will be present and performing for the last time in this edition in Russia.
Will Smith is an American actor, producer, rapper and a songwriter. He rapped in the official song of FIFA "Live it up". He is said to be the most powerful actor in Hollywood.
He will be performing in the closing ceremony of FIFA World Cup 2018 in Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.
He looked very excited for this in the press conference.
"This is the biggest sporting event in the world. When I was asked to be a part of it, I didn’t even have to think about it twice. The World Cup is a magical, global energy. I love being a part of it."
Nicky Jam is an American songwriter and singer. He has written and sung FIFA's official song "Live it up" along with Will Smith and Era Istrefi.
For Nicky, this world cup song is massive and he was very nervous for it.
"Doing a World Cup song is a dream come true. I’m really really happy to be here, but I’m super nervous. It’s so massive."
The 21st edition of the World Cup is now coming to an end today at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. The stadium is all set to hold the closing ceremony with a jam pack performance of Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Istrefi.