FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: Will Smith, Nicky Jam to perform at Moscow

FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony LIVE: The event will be held at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. (Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony LIVE Updates: The 21st edition of the FIFA World Cup is coming to an end and the feeling regarding who will be the next world champion is nerve-wracking for the fans around the globe. This World Cup has been termed as the best World Cup ever by many fans. Germany making an early exit, lower rank Russian team reaching the quarterfinals Croatia will be playing their first ever World Cup final — a perfect classic thriller. Moscow will be lit for the one last time when France and Croatia go head-on against each other at Luzhniki Stadium for the FIFA World Cup 2018 final. But before the battle begins, the fans will witness the closing ceremony.

Top entertainers such as Will Smith and Nicky Jam are scheduled to perform at the grand event. The singer will be performing the tournament’s official song, “Live it Up”, along with Nicky Jam and Kosovar singer and songwriter Era Istrefi.

FIFA have kept the remaining details regarding the Closing Ceremony a secret. The world cup was kicked off a month ago on June 14, when Russia and Saudi Arabia clashed against each other at the same venue. Robbie Williams, the famous British singer performed at the opening ceremony.