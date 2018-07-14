FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online: When and where to watch Live telecast in India on TV

FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online: The FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony will be held at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. (Reuters)

FIFA World Cup 2018 Closing Ceremony Live Streaming Online: Yet another World Cup is nearing its end and many have termed the Russia WC as the best ever. The tournament was all about shocks, comebacks and the rise of the underdogs. Defending champion’s Germany could not break the trohpy jinx and were knocked out in group stages, the holy grail is still eluding Messi and Ronaldo, and Croatia will be playing their first ever World Cup final — a perfect classic thriller. The final two left are France and Croatia. The two sides will lock horns against each other on July 15 in the battle for glory. Before the match, the closing ceremony is in the limelight. But before the final game kicks off and the champions are decided, a grand show inside the stadium will be hosted which will witness some of the big names in entertainment history perform.

When is FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony will be held on July 15th, 2018.

Where will FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony be held?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony will be held at Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow. It is the same venue where the opening ceremony was hosted.

What time will FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony start?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony will start at 7:30 pm IST.

How to watch, FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony live telecast in India on TV?

One can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony live telecast in India on TV at Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony ESPN.

How to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony Live streaming online?

FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony live streaming can be watched on JioTV, SonyLiv and Airtel TV app. You can watch all the live updates on Financialexpress.com.

Who are the FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony performers?

The FIFA World Cup 2018 closing ceremony will include a performance by Will Smith, Nicky Jam and Era Estrefi of the official 2018 World Cup song Live It Up. In addition, K-pop band EXO will also perform at the closing ceremony after defeating the other fellow K pop singers in a BTS poll.