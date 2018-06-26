FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina vs Nigeria odds, prediction by Achilles the cat and predicted XI

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina will need to beat Nigeria by 2-0 to keep their hopes World Cup hopes alive. (Twitter)

FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina will need to beat Nigeria by 2-0 to keep their hopes World Cup hopes alive. After a humiliating defeat against Croatia last week, the two-time champion and 2014 finalists might make a few changes to their squad to increase their chances of winning. Jorge Sampaoli is expected to go all-out with nothing to lose and play Aguero, Dybala, Di Maria and Higuain all together with Leo Messi in a free role.

Nigeria are currently in the second place in Group D and with a win or a draw against La Albiceleste will see them sail through the last 16. Former Ivory Coast captain Didier Drogba has warned the Nigerian side against taking a defensive approach against the Argentine side claiming that their offensive approach against Iceland brought them the victory.

With a must-win situation for Argentina, the betting market is red hot. The Oracle cat, Achilles has predicted that Nigeria will beat Argentina. The cat was presented with a choice of two bowls of food with Argentinian and Nigerian flags placed next to them, and Achilles preferred the latter one.

Here is are different Argentina vs Nigeria Odds from different organisations:

– Bet 365:

Nigeria: 5

Argentia: 11/20

Draw: 18/5

– SkyBet:

Nigeria: 10/3

Argentina: 8/15

Draw: 10/3

– Betway:

Nigeria: 5

Argentina: 11/20

Draw: 7/2

– 188Bet:

Nigeria: 24/5

Argentina: 8/15

Draw: 37/10

– Independent UK:

Nigeria: 5/1

Argentina: 4/9

Draw: 16/5

Predicted XI:

Nigeria XI: Uzoho; Omeruo, Ekong, Balogun; Ebuehi, Ndidi, Mikel, Etebo, Moses; Iheanacho, Musa

Argentina XI: Armani; Salvio, Mercado, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Banega, Mascherano, Dybala, Di Maria; Messi, Higuain

The Super Eagles ended a three-match losing streak in World Cup play with last week’s victory over Iceland, but it faces a massive uphill battle in their bid to secure a top-two spot in the Group D table. Nigeria have tallied just two victories in their past eight outings across all competitions while getting held off the scoresheet on four occasions. The squad posted a 4-2 win over Argentina in a November friendly but has lost its four previous World Cup meetings with the Albiceleste, including a 3-2 loss in the group stage four years ago.

Perched among the favourites on the World Cup championship odds at the outset of the tournament, Argentina is now faced with the prospect of a group-stage exit for the first time since 1962.

The Albiceleste have been outscored by a 14-10 margin while amassing a 2-1-3 win-draw-loss in their past six overall outings. In addition, team captain and early Golden Boot favourite Lionel Messi has scored in just one of the national side’s past six competitive matches and was limited to just one shot in Argentina’s shutout loss to Croatia.