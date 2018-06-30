FIFA World Cup 2018: Argentina lose 4-3 to France, knocked out

A star studded Argentina football team knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018 after losing 4-2 to France. (Reuters)

A star-studded Argentina football team knocked out of FIFA World Cup 2018 after losing 4-3 to France in round of 16 on Saturday evening.

Argentina was leading 2-1 few minutes into the second half but three quick goals from France including a brace from Kylian Mbappe ended the South American nation’s journey in the tournament. France had taken the lead early in the game with a penalty before Argentina scored two goals to change the course of the match.France will now play the winner of the match between Portugal and Uruguay in the quarter final.

The crowd in Kazan has seen quite the match today. #FRAARG 4-2 pic.twitter.com/TLlOJBhmZJ — FIFA World Cup ???? (@FIFAWorldCup) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe scored two goals in a superb performance in Kazan.

Mbappe, 19, struck twice within minutes in the second half to put France 4-2 ahead and although Sergio Aguero gave the French a late scare with a goal, but that could not help them.