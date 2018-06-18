FIFA World Cup 2018: Alisson Becker, the ‘ball destroyer’, has taken social media by storm

Alisson Becker, the ‘ball destroyer. (Source- Twitter)

Watching the FIFA World Cup is never disappointing. From fouls to fights, there are many incidents both on and off the field that keep us entertained. Last year we saw Suarez biting Italy’s Giorgio Chiellini during the match. The incident was followed by a series of memes and jokes. Also, the incident where Germany’s Bastian Schweinsteiger eye was bruised and scratched by Sergio Aguero during a match between Germany and Argentina was another example the last time around.

This edition of the World Cup also promises a similar dose of fun. While most fans remember matches for the exciting penalties, rough play, fouls, passes and corners, there are incidents of a different nature that cling on to memories. Some fans turn those moments into a meme and then the whole world enjoys it.

Sunday was no different. The Mexico vs Germany clash was followed by a small earthquake recorded in Russia due to the Mexican fans cheering and jumping in the stadium for their team.

Not only this, the match between Brazil and Switzerland was exciting for another reason. Roger Federer, tennis superstar, tweeted appreciating his team’s determination and good play in keeping up against Brazil.

Good day ???????? — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) June 17, 2018

But Brazillian goalkeeper Alisson Becker came into limelight for a different ball game altogether. When a ball-shaped balloon came on to the field during the match, Alison did not think, twice and just went and burst it. This incident has turned him into a life meme.

Alisson memes are going viral ???? pic.twitter.com/XkQsO5JpJL — Seleção Brasileira (@BrazilStat) June 17, 2018

When Liverpool try to sign Alisson. pic.twitter.com/NlQR8fykvH — Taintless Red (@TaintlessRed) June 17, 2018

Alisson is life. The ball is my dreams. pic.twitter.com/yWra2xAMPp — André Noruega (@AndreOstgaard) June 17, 2018

There was another explanation for this funny incident by Dreamteam which called it a test for Alisson. They said it was to see if Alisson repeats Reina and Darren Bent’s 2009 mistake when they got confused between a beach ball and the real ball or if he has something else in his mind. Needless to say, he passed the test with flying colors.