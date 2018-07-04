FIFA World Cup 2018: 6-year-old Scottish boy who cried after Poland’s exit, wins free tickets to final

Iain Meiklejohn. (Twitter)

The FIFA World Cup is a tournament of tears and happiness. While on one side, a few fans are elated with their team being alive in the tournament, on the other side, the enthusiasts are in agony over their teams’ shocking knockout. It is the story of millions of fans who are connected to football with both mind and soul and one such person is Aleks. The six-year-old boy was in Russia with his father to support his mother’s native country – Poland.

However, Aleks was left devasted when the team were eliminated in the group stages but the Colombian fans were filmed offering support. Aleks was in tears when he saw Poland lose 3-0 to Colombia at the Kazan Arena last month. The video of the young boy being consoled by rival fans immediately went viral.

WATCH Video|

Wee man was in tears after Poland getting eliminated from the World Cup. The Colombian fans were absolutely fantastic with him after the game – easily the best group of supporters I’ve ever sat with. Amazing support ???????????????????????? #monpolska #fifaworldcup #colombia pic.twitter.com/r1s6JYYWLJ — Iain Meiklejohn (@meiklejohn21) June 24, 2018

In the days that followed the match, Meiklejohn learned about Fifa’s #Rivalhug campaign, which promotes friendship between rival sets of fans. He submitted the video to the competition. Eventually, he learned that he had been selected for an all-expenses-paid trip to Moscow.

The video won the hearts of FIFA who then offered the boy and his father a pair of dream tickets to the world cup showdown. Meiklejohn, Aleks’ father told BBC Radio Scotland: “The whole thing has just flipped 100%. It’s just amazing, it’s brilliant.” It is a complete change in fortune for the family who were scammed when they tried to get tickets for the World Cup final in Rio four years ago, BBC reported.

“Aleks got a wee bit upset as you would when your team gets put out of the World Cup,” Meiklejohn told BBC Radio Scotland. “All the Colombian fans started to gather round us, started chanting ‘Polska, Polska’, giving us hats, scarves, patting us on our backs, patting us on our heads.

The video was uploaded by Iwona, Aleks’ mother. It was a 15-second video which captured the whole thing. “It went viral and we have had non-stop communication from all over the world for the last six or seven days. It’s been unreal,” Aleks’ father said.