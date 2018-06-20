FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 records Cristiano Ronaldo broke against Spain

FIFA World Cup 2018: 5 records that Ronaldo achieved against Spain ( Source- Twitter)

There is nothing that Cristiano Ronaldo can’t do. Ronaldo, 33, Portugal’s striker is one of the best footballers in the world right now. Widely regarded as the greatest of all men in the football world, Ronaldo has won five Ballon d’Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. He has won 26 trophies in his career, including five league titles, five UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship. Yet, these were not enough for him. Recently, he broke many records in the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2018 as he scored a hat-trick against Spain.

Here are 5 records that Ronaldo achieved against Spain:

1. After scoring 3 goals against Spain in FIFA World Cup 2018, he became the first player to score goals in 9 consecutive international tournaments. First two goals were scored for Portugal at EURO 2004, and then he continued to score in each international tournament he played be it, 2006 FIFA World Cup or EURO 2008 or 2010 and 2014 World Cups.

2. For many people, Age is just a number. But for Ronaldo age is another field where he can achieve a record. With his hat-trick against Spain, he became the oldest player to score a world cup hat-trick. Previously, this record was in the name of Rob Rensenbrink of Netherlands who at the age of 30 scored a hat trick against Iran in 1978 FIFA World cup. Ronaldo scoring a hat-trick at the 33, became the oldest player to score a hat-trick.

3. Winner of 2010 FIFA world cup, Spain only conceded 2 goals in 2010 during the whole tournament but this year in only one match they conceded 3 goals because of Ronaldo’s hat-trick. With this Ronaldo became the first ever footballer to score a hat-trick against Spain. It is also the first hat trick of FIFA World cup 2018. The same record was repeated by Thomas Muller who became the first player to score a hat-trick against Portugal in 2014.

4. Ronaldo is the leading goal-scorer in international football among current footballers. The gap with second goal-scorer increased from 17 to 20 goals with his hat-trick. He has scored 84 goals in 151 matches. Ali Daei of Iran holds the all-time record with 109 goals in 149 games.

5. Portuguese striker became only the 4th player to score in four consecutive world cups after Pele, Uwe Seeler, and Miroslav Klose.