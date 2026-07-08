It was another night in the FIFA World Cup 2026 when Argentina were not the best team on the field and yet managed to somehow scrape off to a win. They beat Egypt in the Round of 16 clash at Atlanta in what would be called one of the comebacks for the ages. After being 0-2 down with only 15 minutes to go, the Albiceleste not only scored twice, but got one more to win the game in injury time.

It is this very comeback, started by Lionel Messi, who had missed a penalty as early as in the 20th minute of the game that is the talk of the town. The Egyptian coach and players are calling FIFA, the organizing body unfair and alleging referees of unprofessional attitude.

The Goal That Wasn’t

The biggest protesting point for the Pharaohs arrived during a critical juncture when they were leading 1-0 and completely dictating the flow of the game. Winger Mostafa Ziko broke loose on a brilliant sequence and slotted the ball into the back of the net, a goal that would have put Egypt 2-0 ahead much earlier and effectively buried the defending world champions.

However, the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) intervened, calling the referee to the monitor to review an incident that had occurred several seconds prior and far away from the scoring sequence. The goal was controversially chalked off after it was ruled that Marwan Attia had fouled Lisandro Martínez in the initial buildup phase by accidentally stepping on his foot.

The decision drained Egypt’s immediate momentum and left their camp entirely exasperated by what they felt was an overly manufactured intervention to keep Argentina alive.

Explaining his anger after the match, a furious Mostafa Ziko did not hold back, explicitly questioning the integrity of the tournament:

“Congratulations to Argentina on the World Cup. The tournament was rigged. They did not need anything else. The referee was unfair, unfair, unfair, unfair. The Cup is being given to Argentina,” Egypt Winger Mohammed Ziko said.

The Shirt Pull on Salah

The refereeing controversy peaked in the dying minutes of the match, just before Enzo Fernández struck Argentina’s dramatic 92nd-minute injury-time winner. As Egypt mounted an attack to reclaim the lead, a cross was floated into the Argentine penalty area toward Mohamed Salah. The Liverpool superstar was visually impeded, with his jersey explicitly pulled back by an Argentine defender, preventing him from getting a clean connection on the ball.

Despite frantic appeals from the Egyptian players and the technical bench, both the on-field official and the VAR room completely ignored the incident, refusing to award a penalty. Moments later, Argentina counter-attacked to score the winner, leaving Egypt feeling thoroughly cheated out of a historic quarterfinal berth.

Egypt manager Hossam Hassan slammed the officiating standard in a highly explosive post-match press conference, refusing to credit the Argentine comeback:

“I do not want to put it nicely and talk about hard luck. We have been cheated unfairly today; we have suffered a massive injustice. We haven’t seen respect or fair play out there. When it happens to Salah, the whistle stays silent. If that shirt pull happened to Messi, a penalty would have been blown in a heartbeat. It is clear that the rules are different depending on the shirt you wear.”