scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

FIFA revenue hits $7.5BN for Qatar World Cup period

It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia.

Written by Associated Press
FIFA revenue hits $7.5BN for Qatar World Cup period
FIFA revealed its earnings Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. (Photo source: Reuters)

FIFA has told member federations it earned record revenues of $7.5 billion in the four years of commercial deals tied to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. FIFA revealed its earnings Sunday to officials from more than 200 members. 

It is $1 billion more than income from the previous commercial cycle linked to the 2018 World Cup in Russia. The extra income was buoyed by commercial deals with the World Cup host country.

Also Read| Ringside view by Tushar Bhaduri: Time to play ball

Also Read

Qatar Energy joined as a top-tier sponsor and new third-tier sponsors include Qatari bank QNB and telecoms firm Ooredoo.Most broadcast deals for this World Cup were signed in 2011 during Sepp Blatter’s presidency in two-tournament deals that included the Russia and Qatar tournaments

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.