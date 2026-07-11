Fans still hoping to attend the FIFA World Cup 2026 final have received an unexpected opportunity after FIFA released a fresh batch of tickets less than two weeks before the tournament decider.

Football’s governing body made nearly 1,200 Category Two tickets available for the final, scheduled for July 19 (July 20 Indian Time) at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, with prices beginning at $7,380 (or 7,05,027.27 Indian Rupee).

The additional inventory appeared on FIFA’s official last-minute ticket sales platform, which had previously listed the showpiece as sold out.

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More than 1,100 seats back on sale

According to the latest listings, FIFA released 1,178 Category Two tickets, spread across five upper-tier sections along the sidelines.

The available seats included:

Section 344- 282 tickets

Section 343- 299 tickets

Section 335- 139 tickets

Section 334- 443 tickets

Section 333- 15 tickets

Supporters seeking premium seating also had limited options available.

FIFA listed 68 Category One tickets in the lower bowl, with prices ranging between $19,995 (19,10,165.34 Indian Rupee) and $32,970 (31,49,694.99 Indian Rupee).

Meanwhile, hospitality packages remained available through the governing body’s premium offerings. Access to the Trophy Lounge was priced at $32,500 (31,04,794.88 Indian Rupee), while the enhanced Trophy Lounge+ package cost $34,500 (32,95,859.18 Indian Rupee), with both including food and beverages.

FIFA has not explained why the additional allocation became available, and did not immediately comment on the late release.

Resale market remains expensive

The official resale platform continued to reflect the enormous demand surrounding the tournament’s biggest match.

At the time of publication, resale prices for the World Cup final ranged from $7,440.50 to an eye-catching $11.49 million, highlighting the extraordinary premium attached to tickets for football’s biggest event.

FIFA has previously encouraged supporters to purchase tickets only through its official channels to minimise the risk of fraud.

Away from the final, tickets also remained available for the quarter-final between Argentina and Switzerland at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, with prices ranging from $1,600 to $3,995.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup final is expected to be one of the most watched sporting events of the year, bringing the tournament to a close at the 82,500-capacity MetLife Stadium.