FIFA is considering an increase to its record $727 million prize fund for the 2026 World Cup after several national associations raised concerns over the rising cost of participation, particularly for matches in the United States.

The expanded tournament, set to be hosted across United States, Mexico and Canada from June 11 to July 19, has already been positioned as the most lucrative in the competition’s history. However, participating nations, especially from Europe, have flagged that high travel, logistics and tax costs could erode earnings, even for teams reaching the latter stages.

Costs threaten returns for participating teams

According to reports, some federations fear that progressing as far as the quarter-finals may still not guarantee a financial surplus under the current structure.

FIFA confirmed that discussions are underway to increase financial allocations to participating teams, with the issue set to be taken up at a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver.

“Ahead of a FIFA Council meeting in Vancouver, FIFA can confirm it is in discussions with associations around the world to increase available revenues,” a spokesperson said according to Reuters.

The concerns also reflect the logistical complexity of a three-country tournament, where teams are expected to travel long distances across venues, adding to accommodation, staffing and compliance-related costs.

Higher payouts and funding under consideration

Under the existing structure, each team was set to receive around $10.5 million for participation, while the tournament winners would earn approximately $50 million, as part of the overall $727 million prize pool.

FIFA is now evaluating higher participation fees along with an increase in development funding distributed across its 211 member associations. The governing body had earlier committed around $2.7 billion in funding over the current four-year cycle under its FIFA Forward programme.

The move reflects FIFA’s attempt to balance record revenues from the expanded 48-team format with rising operational costs faced by national teams, while also ensuring broader financial support across global football ecosystems.