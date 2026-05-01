FIFA president Gianni Infantino’s confirmation that Iran will play its matches at the 2026 World Cup, including fixtures in the United States, has triggered fresh concerns within the advertising industry, with global brands reassessing campaign plans around the tournament. Early industry signals suggest a shift toward a cautious pause-and-review approach, as companies weigh brand safety risks, compliance obligations and potential consumer backlash linked to geopolitical sensitivities.

While Gianni Infantino has framed the event around a unifying global narrative, the operational reality is proving more complicated. Iran, drawn in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt and New Zealand, brings with it a set of challenges that go beyond the pitch.

Advertising concerns around high-value fixtures

For broadcasters in the United States and Europe, Iran’s presence in prime-time slots, especially in Los Angeles, has raised questions around advertising alignment.

ALSO READ FIFA mulls boosting $727 million World Cup 2026 prize pool after teams flag rising costs



Digiday reported on April 1 that the ongoing Iran conflict has become a major headache for the advertising industry. With the situation constantly shifting, brands are finding it harder to plan campaigns, while concerns over being linked, directly or indirectly, to sensitive geopolitical issues have heightened the focus on brand safety. The uncertainty has also begun to weigh on consumer sentiment, leading to softer spending and more cautious ad budgets.

These matches are expected to attract strong viewership, making them valuable from a commercial standpoint. However, some global brands remain cautious about associating with fixtures involving a country under US sanctions scrutiny, leading to internal debates over brand positioning and compliance.



Media reports and industry assessments from early 2026 indicate that global brands are increasingly taking a cautious stance, holding back on large discretionary advertising spends amid ongoing geopolitical uncertainty. An Exchange4media piece claims that tighter compliance requirements, particularly those linked to US Treasury sanctions on certain entities, are prompting deeper internal scrutiny around brand safety.

Security, travel and visa complications

On the ground, logistics are also under scrutiny. Southern California, which hosts one of the largest Iranian diaspora populations globally, is expected to draw significant fan presence for Iran’s matches.

This has reportedly pushed up security planning requirements, with insurance and operational costs seeing an uptick following confirmation of the venues.

At the same time, visa-related issues remain unresolved. While players are expected to be cleared for travel, reports suggest that members of the Iranian football administration could face entry restrictions, complicating FIFA’s standard delegation protocols and adding a layer of uncertainty to tournament operations.

In March, Iranian officials had to miss FIFA Congress over alleged mistreatment in Canada.

Group G’s mixed commercial appeal

From a broadcasting perspective, Group G presents a varied commercial profile.

Belgium, with its established global following, anchors the group’s viewership potential. Meanwhile, Egypt brings regional engagement from the Middle East and North Africa and New Zealand represents a smaller, more niche market.

Fixtures involving Iran add another layer, balancing strong interest in certain regions with caution in others, making Group G less straightforward to monetise compared to more traditionally high-value groups.

Sporting uncertainty adds to the equation

Despite the off-field complexities, Iran arrives at the tournament in strong form. Having topped their qualification group in Asia, they are viewed as a competitive side capable of progressing beyond the group stage.

Led by players such as Mehdi Taremi, Iran’s potential to advance could extend these logistical and commercial considerations deeper into the tournament.

For FIFA and its partners, the situation reflects a broader balancing act between maximising commercial opportunity and navigating geopolitical and operational realities in what is set to be the biggest World Cup yet.