When FIFA handed the 2026 World Cup hosting rights to the United States, Canada and Mexico, the tournament was imagined as something larger than football itself.

This was supposed to be the biggest sporting migration modern football had ever seen. Forty-eight teams. One hundred and four matches. Sixteen host cities spread across an entire continent. A tournament designed not just to break sporting records, but commercial ones too.

Back in 2022, FIFA president Gianni Infantino confidently predicted that “the world will be invading Canada, Mexico and the United States with a big wave of joy and happiness.”

On paper, everything pointed toward a historic tourism explosion. Economists projected millions of travelling supporters. Hotel chains anticipated sold-out inventories months in advance. Airlines, hospitality firms and local tourism boards positioned themselves for what many believed would become the most commercially successful World Cup in history.

Instead, with the tournament approaching, the expected booking frenzy has slowed to a surprisingly cautious crawl.

Hotels across North America are now confronting an uncomfortable possibility: the demand curve they built their pricing models around may never fully arrive.

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The great hotel price explosion

The moment the official tournament schedule was released in December, hotel pricing algorithms across host cities went into overdrive.

Room rates surged almost instantly.

According to industry data reviewed by multiple reports, average nightly hotel prices around opening-week fixtures jumped to more than $1,000 in several host markets. Before the schedule announcement, those same rooms had been averaging below $300 per night.

That is not normal seasonal inflation. It is an aggressive attempt to monetize scarcity before scarcity actually exists.

The sharpest escalation occurred in the United States, where hotels in major football hubs such as New York and Los Angeles pushed rates beyond four figures for standard inventory. In some cities, prices more than tripled within weeks.

The assumption behind the strategy was simple: World Cup demand would behave like a guaranteed monopoly. Fans would come regardless of price.

The market, however, has responded differently.

The correction nobody wanted

The first warning signs appeared quietly.

Booking velocity slowed. Search traffic remained strong, but conversions lagged. Consumers browsed, compared prices and then simply waited.

Now many hotels are being forced into an uncomfortable reversal.

Several properties that dramatically inflated prices after the schedule announcement have reportedly cut rates significantly from their earlier peaks. Some markets have already seen declines of more than 40 percent from initial World Cup pricing highs.

That kind of correction matters because hotel pricing psychology usually works in only one direction during mega-events: upward.

Even major hospitality executives are beginning to publicly acknowledge the slowdown. Speaking recently at a business conference in Washington D.C., industry leaders admitted current World Cup booking trends are not tracking as strongly as originally forecast.

The concern is no longer whether the tournament will generate tourism. It almost certainly will.

The concern is whether it will generate enough tourism to justify the pricing expectations that were baked into the system months ago.

Why fans are hesitating

The broader tourism backdrop surrounding the tournament has also become significantly more complicated than FIFA or the hospitality industry initially anticipated.

According to a 2026 report by the World Travel & Tourism Council, global tourism enjoyed a record-breaking 2025, contributing nearly $11.6 trillion to the world economy. Yet the United States moved sharply against that trend.

While international travel globally increased by nearly 80 million people, international visits to the U.S. reportedly fell by 5.5 percent. A separate Fortune report described North America as the slowest-growing tourism region in the world last year, largely because of declining inbound travel to the United States.

The political climate has become part of the economic equation. Several tourism surveys cited by Skift found many international travellers were reconsidering trips to the United States because of stricter immigration policies, tougher visa scrutiny and highly publicized deportation crackdowns under the Donald Trump administration.

Reports involving tourists being detained at the border, alongside proposals requiring deeper social media disclosures for visa approvals, have further amplified anxiety among international visitors. In many ways, the World Cup is arriving at a moment when America’s global tourism brand appears more politically polarizing than it did during previous mega-events.

The slowdown is not being caused by one single issue. It is the result of several structural friction points colliding at once.

The Visa Problem

Football may be global. International travel policy is not.

Supporters from several qualifying nations are facing strict visa requirements, prolonged processing timelines and heightened scrutiny for entry into the United States. For many fans, especially from parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, travel planning has become financially risky long before flights or hotels are even booked.

The uncertainty has intensified further following the expansion of Donald Trump’s travel restrictions in late 2025. The administration expanded travel limitations and enhanced restrictions across nearly 40 countries, including several nations with deep football cultures such as Senegal, Nigeria, Mali, Côte d’Ivoire and Iran. Some countries faced partial restrictions, while others were subjected to full entry bans.

The Iran situation has become particularly symbolic of the wider uncertainty surrounding the tournament. Even with less than a month before kickoff, Iranian players had still not received visas for travel to the United States. Iranian federation president Mehdi Taj publicly confirmed that players were expected to travel to Türkiye merely to complete fingerprinting procedures as FIFA scrambled to secure guarantees around entry approvals.

That uncertainty changes consumer behaviour. Instead of booking early and paying premium prices, many fans are delaying decisions entirely. A World Cup thrives on emotional spontaneity. Visa friction kills spontaneity. Football may be global. International travel policy is not.

Supporters from several qualifying nations are facing strict visa requirements, prolonged processing timelines and heightened scrutiny for entry into the United States. For many fans, especially from parts of Africa, the Middle East and Asia, travel planning has become financially risky long before flights or hotels are even booked.

That uncertainty changes consumer behaviour. Instead of booking early and paying premium prices, many fans are delaying decisions entirely. A World Cup thrives on emotional spontaneity. Visa friction kills spontaneity.

A Tournament Spread Across a Continent

Previous World Cups often benefited from geographic compactness. Fans could travel between cities relatively cheaply by train, short flights or even road trips.

The 2026 edition is structurally different.

A supporter hoping to follow their team from New York to Los Angeles and then Mexico City is effectively managing a continental travel operation. Flights, accommodation and internal logistics quickly compound into a luxury-level expense.

For casual supporters, the math becomes difficult very quickly.

The tournament may be bigger than ever, but so are the travel costs attached to experiencing it properly.

The unexpected tourism backfire

There is also another economic effect quietly worrying local tourism industries. Traditional summer tourists, families, leisure travellers and business visitors, are beginning to avoid certain host cities entirely because they expect chaos, inflated pricing and overcrowding during the tournament period.

Ironically, some hotels may have priced out their regular customer base before securing guaranteed World Cup demand. That creates a dangerous middle ground: fewer traditional tourists but not yet enough football tourists to fully replace them.

For cities hosting fewer blockbuster fixtures, that risk becomes even more pronounced.

The bigger economic lesson

Mega-events are often sold through the language of inevitability. Bigger tournament equals bigger crowds. Bigger crowds equal bigger spending. Bigger spending equals guaranteed economic success.

But the 2026 World Cup is beginning to expose the limits of that equation.

Consumers today are more price-sensitive, more cautious and more willing to delay purchases than during previous tournament cycles. Aggressive dynamic pricing can create short-term excitement but it cannot manufacture unlimited demand.

Football remains the world’s biggest sport while the FIFA World Cup remains its biggest stage. But even football’s largest spectacle appears to have discovered something important about the modern global economy. There is still a price at which fans stop buying.