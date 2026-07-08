FIFA has appointed an all-Argentine officiating team for the FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final between France and Morocco, a decision that has drawn attention ahead of one of the tournament’s biggest knockout matches.

The appointment comes with Argentina still in the competition and allegations of FIFA favouring them in the competition. The reigning world champions remain potential opponents for either France or Morocco later in the tournament.

Facundo Tello to take charge

FIFA confirmed that Argentine referee Facundo Tello will officiate the quarter-final at Boston Stadium.

The 44-year-old will be assisted by fellow Argentines Juan Pablo Belatti and Gabriel Chade, while Dario Herrera has been named fourth official. Cristian Navarro will serve as reserve assistant referee.

It is the first time during the 2026 FIFA World Cup that an entire on-field officiating team has come from the same country.

FIFA has not indicated that the appointment represents any departure from its standard referee selection process, maintaining that officials are chosen based on performance and merit.

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France play down concerns

France’s players insisted the identity of the match officials would not affect their preparations.

Defender Dayot Upamecano said the squad remained focused solely on the challenge posed by Morocco.

“I’m not going to focus on who the referee will be,” Upamecano said. “We’ve never done that before. We’re going to focus on Morocco.”

Goalkeeper Robin Risser echoed that view, saying the French squad had confidence in FIFA’s referee appointments.

“There’s been a certain bitterness for a few years now since the last final, but that’s part of football,” Risser said. “If these referees are here, it’s because they’re at the level required for this competition.”

Appointment comes with Argentina still in tournament

The decision has attracted attention because Argentina remain in contention for the title and could potentially face France again if both teams progress. Moreover, there have been several allegations against FIFA especially with regards to some of the decisions made during Argentina’s round of 16 win against Egypt with The Pharaohs even filing an official complaint against the referees which went in Lionel Messi-led Argentina’s favour.

Argentina defeated France on penalties in the 2022 World Cup final in Qatar, one of the most memorable matches in tournament history.

France, meanwhile, are attempting to reach another World Cup semi-final, while Morocco are aiming to build on their historic run after becoming the first African nation to reach the last four in 2022.

The winner of Friday’s quarter-final will move a step closer to the World Cup final, with FIFA expecting one of the tournament’s largest global television audiences for the fixture.