England overcame a second-half red card, a partisan crowd and the altitude of Mexico City to beat co-hosts Mexico 3-2 and reach the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals, where they will face an in-form Norway side inspired by Erling Haaland.

The latest round of knockout matches also produced one of the tournament’s biggest upsets as Norway eliminated five-time champions Brazil 2-1, ending the South Americans’ World Cup campaign far earlier than expected.

England hold off Mexico after dramatic night at the Azteca

England’s Round of 16 victory at the Estadio Azteca tested almost every aspect of Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Kick-off was delayed by severe thunderstorms before England raced into control through a quickfire Jude Bellingham double. The midfielder struck twice in two minutes to put England 2-0 ahead, only for Julian Quinones to reduce the deficit before half-time and revive Mexico’s hopes.

The contest changed again shortly after the break when defender Jarell Quansah was shown a straight red card following a VAR review, forcing England to play more than half an hour with 10 men.

Harry Kane restored England’s two-goal advantage from the penalty spot after Anthony Gordon was brought down inside the area, but Mexico again responded through Raul Jimenez, who converted another penalty to make it 3-2.

The closing stages belonged to Jordan Pickford, whose late saves preserved England’s narrow lead as Mexico pressed for an equaliser in front of a packed home crowd.

England’s reward is a quarter-final against Norway in Miami.

Haaland sends Brazil home

Hours earlier, Norway produced the biggest shock of the knockout stage by defeating Brazil 2-1 at MetLife Stadium.

Brazil dominated possession for long periods and missed an early penalty when goalkeeper Orjan Nyland denied Bruno Guimaraes from the spot.

Norway absorbed the pressure before Erling Haaland struck twice in the closing stages, first with a towering header before adding a second on the counterattack minutes later.

Brazil reduced the deficit deep into stoppage time when Neymar converted a penalty, but there was no late comeback as the Norwegians completed one of the biggest victories in their football history.

The result sends Norway into the World Cup quarter-finals for the first time, while Brazil exit the tournament before the last eight for the first time since 1990. Shortly after the defeat, Neymar announced his retirement from international football.

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Quarter-final clash awaits

England and Norway will now meet in one of the standout quarter-finals of the tournament.

The fixture pits England’s experienced spine of Kane and Bellingham against a Norway side built around Haaland, who has emerged as one of the leading scorers of the competition.

With Brazil eliminated, the upper half of the World Cup bracket has opened significantly, leaving both England and Norway sensing an opportunity to make a deep run towards the final.

For England, surviving Mexico’s relentless pressure may prove as valuable as the result itself. For Norway, confidence will be high after eliminating one of world football’s traditional powers.