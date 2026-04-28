FIFA has signed a multi-year sponsorship agreement with little-known prediction markets platform ADI Predictstreet, with the deal estimated to be worth around $150 million, according to a Bloomberg report.

The partnership adds a new commercial category to FIFA’s portfolio ahead of the 2026 cycle and places Predictstreet among the governing body’s top-tier global sponsors.

What is the deal?

FIFA has named ADI Predictstreet as its “Official Global Prediction Markets Partner,” marking the first time the organisation has introduced a prediction markets category within its sponsorship programme. The agreement is understood to be multi-year and aligned with the upcoming World Cup cycle.

Which tournaments does it cover?

The partnership is centred around the 2026 edition of the FIFA World Cup, which is set to be the largest in the tournament’s history. It is also expected to extend across FIFA’s broader commercial cycle, including the Women’s World Cup in 2027.

What will Predictstreet do?

ADI Predictstreet is expected to develop a prediction markets platform focused on match outcomes, tournament progression and player-related events. The offering is likely to be integrated into FIFA’s wider digital ecosystem, enabling fan interaction through data-driven forecasts and engagement tools during competitions.

Why is the company notable?

ADI Predictstreet had limited public visibility prior to the announcement, making its entry into FIFA’s top-tier sponsorship portfolio notable. The company is linked to Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company, which manages a large and diversified investment portfolio. Its backing provides context to the scale of the deal despite the brand’s relatively low profile.

What is the $150 million figure?

FIFA and Predictstreet have not officially disclosed the financial terms of the agreement. However, industry sources cited by Bloomberg suggest that top-tier World Cup sponsorships are typically priced at around $150 million, placing this partnership within that range.

Where does this fit in FIFA’s sponsorship strategy?

Predictstreet joins a roster of global partners that includes established brands such as Visa and Adidas. The addition reflects FIFA’s continued expansion of its commercial programme, with new categories being introduced alongside traditional sponsorship segments.

FIFA’s agreement with ADI Predictstreet introduces a new sponsorship vertical while aligning with its broader push to grow revenues ahead of the 2026 cycle. The reported $150 million valuation places the deal among premium partnerships, highlighting the commercial scale of the World Cup even as it brings in relatively lesser-known entrants.