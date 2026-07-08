The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has reportedly begun examining the financial operations of the Argentine Football Association (AFA) in the United States, according to Argentine newspaper La Nacion, adding another layer of scrutiny to one of world football’s most influential governing bodies.

The report surfaced just days after Argentina’s dramatic and controversial FIFA World Cup Round of 16 victory over Egypt, although there is no indication that the investigation is linked to on-field events at the tournament.

According to La Nacion, cited by Fox Sports Mexico, US authorities are examining whether hundreds of millions of dollars moved through the American banking system by entities connected to the AFA could constitute offences under US law, including possible money laundering.

Focus reportedly on Florida-based company

The report says investigators are focusing on TourProdEnter LLC, a Florida-based company that allegedly manages several of the AFA’s financial operations outside Argentina.

According to documents reviewed by La Nación, the company handled at least US$260 million in AFA-related revenue through accounts held with several major US banks, including Citibank, Bank of America, JPMorgan, PNC Bank and Synovus.

The newspaper reported that while part of those funds could be linked to identifiable operating expenses, another US$57 million was allegedly transferred to companies and beneficiaries whose commercial purpose could not be established from the documents it examined.

The publication further claimed that some recipient companies did not appear to provide identifiable services and were allegedly controlled by individuals who, according to official records cited in the report, received social welfare benefits in Argentina.

The FBI has not publicly confirmed the existence of any investigation, and no charges have been announced in the United States.

AFA yet to comment

The Argentine Football Association has not publicly responded to the latest report. The allegations emerge at a politically sensitive time for AFA president Claudio Tapia, who has been involved in a long-running dispute with Argentine President Javier Milei over proposals to allow private ownership of football clubs in Argentina.

Earlier this year, Tapia was charged with tax evasion following a complaint filed by Milei’s administration, although the case is separate from the reported US investigation.

Hours after those charges became public, Tapia was booed by sections of the crowd while receiving a commemorative plaque before Argentina’s friendly against Mauritania in Buenos Aires.

Fresh spotlight on football governance

If confirmed, the reported FBI inquiry would represent one of the most significant US investigations involving Argentine football since the wider FIFA corruption cases that reshaped global football governance a decade ago.

For now, however, the reported probe remains at a preliminary stage, with US authorities yet to make any official statement and the AFA continuing its World Cup campaign amid growing attention away from the pitch.