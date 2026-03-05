Finn Allen broke the 10-year-old record for fastest century in T20 World Cups by smashing a 33-ball hundred in the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final against South Africa on Wednesday, March 4, at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

With this 33-ball ton, Allen broke former West Indies opener Chris Gayle‘s record for fastest World Cup century in the shortest format. Gayle had hit a 47-ball ton against England in 2016.

Table: Top 5 fastest centuries in T20 World Cup history

Rank Player Team Balls Opponent Venue Year 1 Finn Allen New Zealand 33 South Africa Kolkata 2026 2 Chris Gayle West Indies 47 England Mumbai 2016 3 Chris Gayle West Indies 50 South Africa Johannesburg 2007 4 Brendon McCullum New Zealand 51 Bangladesh Pallekele 2012 5 Harry Brook England 51 Pakistan Pallekele 2026

Finn Allen (33 Balls, 2026)

In the first semi-final at Eden Gardens, Allen produced a “hurricane” innings. Chasing 170, he reached his ton in just 33 deliveries, dismantling a world-class Proteas attack with 10 fours and 8 sixes. It is the fastest century in any ICC knockout match.

Chris Gayle (47 Balls, 2016)

The previous record-holder, Gayle, hit an unbeaten 100 at the Wankhede in 2016. His knock featured 11 towering sixes as he made a mockery of England’s target, cementing his legacy as the ultimate T20 pioneer.

Chris Gayle (50 Balls, 2007)

The innings that started it all. In the very first match of the inaugural T20 World Cup, Gayle set the tone for the format with a 50-ball century against South Africa at the Wanderers.

Harry Brook (50 Balls, 2026)

Leading from the front, the England captain struck a vital 50-ball hundred against Pakistan in the Super 8s. Promoted to No. 3, Brook’s “Bazball” approach rescued England from a precarious 35/3.

Brendon McCullum (51 Balls, 2012)

“Baz” himself held the Kiwi record for 14 years. His 123 against Bangladesh in Pallekele remains the highest individual score by a New Zealander in the tournament’s history.