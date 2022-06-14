Fan surprises Roger Feder with a tattoo; Watch the heartwarming video here

Roger Federer is considered a legend in the tennis world and there is no doubt about the fact that he has millions of fans across the globe. So running into one time-to-time isn’t really a big deal for him. However, recently Federer was taken by surprise when a fan revealed that he has a tattoo in his honour.

The video shows the fan calling the former world number 1 as his ‘biggest inspiration’. Federer, after looking at the tattoo, responded by saying, “are you kidding me”, before hugging his fan. The twenty-time grand slam winner can be seen rubbing the arm of his fan to make sure that the tattoo was real. He then embraced his fan with a hug, making the moment all the more special.

It may be noted that Federer, at the age of 40, is looking to get back to the court after recovering from the injury. He has been out for almost a year due to an injury that has threatened to end his fantastic career.

The day I did @rogerfederer tattoo I was sure I would meet him one day and show he was under my skin.



Keep dreaming and hardworking, cause dreaming makes us give our best and then everything is possible. Magic comes true.



Such a humble guy!@espn @FernandoNardi pic.twitter.com/vTZmbABGTi — Vinicius Carmona Cardoso (@carmona_vini) June 12, 2022

According to reports, Federer is looking to make a comeback in the Laver Cup in London, scheduled to be held in September 2022. Recently, while speaking to Swiss broadcaster SRF, he said, “I had surgery at the end of August and people ask me ‘So, how does it look?’ And each time I have to answer that it will take a little more time.”

During the interview on Saturday with SRF, Federer, while discussing his injury, admitted that “things are moving slowly” Notably, he has not played a single tournament since his quarter-final match at Wimbledon in 2021.

According to the report, while Federer is focusing on his physical condition, he visits the gym five or six times every week. Apart from the Laver Cup in September 2022, he is also planning to play in Basel, the tournament that will be played in his hometown in October 2022.