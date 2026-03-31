In the Pakistan Super League, where games are often decided by the final ball, Lahore Qalandars may have lost their latest match and their star opener, in a huddle before the final over even began.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed on Tuesday that Fakhar Zaman has been handed a two-match suspension after being found guilty of “unfairly changing the condition of the ball” during Sunday’s high-stakes clash against Karachi Kings.

The moment the game flipped

The controversy erupted at a critical juncture. Karachi Kings required 14 runs from the final 6 balls, a daunting task against Lahore’s death-bowling specialist, Shaheen Afridi. However, following an intervention by the umpires:

The Penalty: Karachi was awarded 5 penalty runs before a ball was bowled, after officials determined Fakhar had altered the ball’s state.

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The Equation: The target was slashed from 14 to 9 runs, completely shifting the psychological momentum.

The Result: Karachi chased the total with three balls to spare, leaving Lahore fans fuming and the team in a disciplinary storm.

No “hacked account” defence this time

Unlike recent social media controversies involving other players, this was a battle of physical evidence.

The Denial: Fakhar Zaman, 35, formally denied the offence and contested the charge at a full disciplinary hearing on Monday.

The Verdict: Match referee Roshan Mahanama dismissed the appeal after a review of the footage and evidence, upholding the Level 3 charge.

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The Law: Under Law 41.3.2, players are strictly forbidden from taking any action that changes the condition of the ball (outside of standard shining).

Why this matters

This is a massive blow to Lahore’s 2026 campaign.

The Veteran’s Legacy: With 120 T20Is for Pakistan, Fakhar is a statesman of the game. A ball-tampering charge at this stage of his career is a rare and heavy stain on a veteran’s resume.

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The “Qalandar” Crisis: Lahore must now navigate their next two fixtures without their primary aggressor. In a tournament where top-order stability is gold, losing a man with Fakhar’s experience could derail their playoff hopes.

The 48-Hour Clock: Fakhar has a final 48-hour window to appeal. If the ban stands, it sends a clear message to the rest of the league: the umpires are looking at the ball just as closely as the batsmen are.