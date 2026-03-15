The 2026 Formula 1 season has entered a revolutionary phase with the debut of the 50/50 power split and sustainable fuels. These changes have drastically shifted the F1 Standings 2026, creating a highly competitive leaderboard where engine efficiency is as vital as driver skill. At the end of the first two races on March 15 (Sunday), George Russell of Mercedes is at the top with his teammate Kimi Antonelli following. With the early season flyaway races complete, the hunt for the FIA Formula One World Championship is now a tactical war between the top three manufacturers.

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F1 Driver Standings 2026: Full Points Table

The Drivers’ Championship is currently a high-speed duel between Mercedes teammates George Russell and the historic Chinese GP winner, Kimi Antonelli. However, the surge from Ferrari—bolstered by Lewis Hamilton’s first podium in red—has kept the Scuderia firmly in the hunt as the season moves toward Japan.

PosDriverTeamWinsPodiumsPts
1George RussellMercedes1251
2Kimi AntonelliMercedes1247
3Charles LeclercFerrari0134
4Lewis HamiltonFerrari0133
5Oliver BearmanHaas-Ferrari0017
6Lando NorrisMcLaren0015
7Pierre GaslyAlpine009
8Max VerstappenRed Bull008
9Liam LawsonRacing Bulls008
10Arvid LindbladRacing Bulls004
11Isack HadjarRed Bull004
12Oscar PiastriMcLaren003
13Carlos SainzWilliams002
14Gabriel BortoletoAudi002
15Franco ColapintoAlpine001
16Esteban OconHaas-Ferrari000
17Nico HülkenbergAudi000
18Alexander AlbonWilliams000
19Valtteri BottasCadillac000
20Sergio PérezCadillac000
21Fernando AlonsoAston Martin000
22Lance StrollAston Martin000

F1 Constructors’ Championship 2026: Team Standings

The F1 Constructors’ points table is currently dominated by the Mercedes-AMG power unit, which has secured back-to-back 1-2 finishes. Ferrari remains the closest challenger, while the battle for P4 has seen Haas leapfrog a struggling Red Bull Racing squad following reliability issues for the defending champions.

PosTeamPointsLeading Driver
1Mercedes98George Russell
2Ferrari67Charles Leclerc
3McLaren18Lando Norris
4Haas-Ferrari17Oliver Bearman
5Red Bull Racing12Max Verstappen
6Racing Bulls12Liam Lawson
7Alpine10Pierre Gasly
8Audi2Gabriel Bortoleto
9Williams2Carlos Sainz
10Cadillac0Valtteri Bottas
11Aston Martin0Fernando Alonso
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Major Stats: 2026 F1 Season Performance (Updated)

  • Race Winners: George Russell (Australia), Kimi Antonelli (China)
  • Latest Race: Chinese Grand Prix (Shanghai International Circuit)- March 15, Winner- Kimi Antonelli
  • Most Pole Positions: George Russell (1), Kimi Antonelli (1)
  • Fastest Lap Points: Max Verstappen (1), Kimi Antonelli (1)
  • Next Race: Japanese Grand Prix (Suzuka Circuit) — March 29, 2026