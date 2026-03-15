The 2026 Formula 1 season has entered a revolutionary phase with the debut of the 50/50 power split and sustainable fuels. These changes have drastically shifted the F1 Standings 2026, creating a highly competitive leaderboard where engine efficiency is as vital as driver skill. At the end of the first two races on March 15 (Sunday), George Russell of Mercedes is at the top with his teammate Kimi Antonelli following. With the early season flyaway races complete, the hunt for the FIA Formula One World Championship is now a tactical war between the top three manufacturers.

ALSO READ Why have F1 postponed Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix

F1 Driver Standings 2026: Full Points Table

The Drivers’ Championship is currently a high-speed duel between Mercedes teammates George Russell and the historic Chinese GP winner, Kimi Antonelli. However, the surge from Ferrari—bolstered by Lewis Hamilton’s first podium in red—has kept the Scuderia firmly in the hunt as the season moves toward Japan.

Pos Driver Team Wins Podiums Pts 1 George Russell Mercedes 1 2 51 2 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 1 2 47 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 0 1 34 4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 0 1 33 5 Oliver Bearman Haas-Ferrari 0 0 17 6 Lando Norris McLaren 0 0 15 7 Pierre Gasly Alpine 0 0 9 8 Max Verstappen Red Bull 0 0 8 9 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 0 0 8 10 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 0 0 4 11 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 0 0 4 12 Oscar Piastri McLaren 0 0 3 13 Carlos Sainz Williams 0 0 2 14 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi 0 0 2 15 Franco Colapinto Alpine 0 0 1 16 Esteban Ocon Haas-Ferrari 0 0 0 17 Nico Hülkenberg Audi 0 0 0 18 Alexander Albon Williams 0 0 0 19 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac 0 0 0 20 Sergio Pérez Cadillac 0 0 0 21 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 0 0 0 22 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 0 0 0

F1 Constructors’ Championship 2026: Team Standings

The F1 Constructors’ points table is currently dominated by the Mercedes-AMG power unit, which has secured back-to-back 1-2 finishes. Ferrari remains the closest challenger, while the battle for P4 has seen Haas leapfrog a struggling Red Bull Racing squad following reliability issues for the defending champions.

Pos Team Points Leading Driver 1 Mercedes 98 George Russell 2 Ferrari 67 Charles Leclerc 3 McLaren 18 Lando Norris 4 Haas-Ferrari 17 Oliver Bearman 5 Red Bull Racing 12 Max Verstappen 6 Racing Bulls 12 Liam Lawson 7 Alpine 10 Pierre Gasly 8 Audi 2 Gabriel Bortoleto 9 Williams 2 Carlos Sainz 10 Cadillac 0 Valtteri Bottas 11 Aston Martin 0 Fernando Alonso

Major Stats: 2026 F1 Season Performance (Updated)