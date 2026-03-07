The 2026 Formula 1 season has officially roared to life at Albert Park and it feels fundamentally different from anything we have seen before. While one of the things to look forward to in 2025 was Lewis Hamilton‘s debut with Ferrari, 2026 is defined by a reset of sorts.

With an 11th team on the grid, a brand-new engine era featuring 50/50 electrical-thermal power splits and active aero wings, the hierarchy of the sport is being rewritten in real-time.

Here is your team-by-team guide to the grid as we head into Sunday’s race

Ferrari

After a challenging 2025 where he failed to record a single podium, Lewis Hamilton enters his second season with the Scuderia looking more connected to the SF-26. Alongside Charles Leclerc, the goal is simple- end Ferrari’s 19-year title drought. Early practice data from Melbourne shows Ferrari has the best low-speed traction on the grid.

ALSO READ From Rs 11 to 350 crore: The audacious business journey of Virender Sehwag

Mercedes

George Russell remains the de facto leader at Brackley, but all eyes are on Kimi Antonelli in his second season. After a stunning rookie year in 2025 where he became the youngest driver to lead a lap, Antonelli is no longer a rookie to watch, he is a champion in waiting.

McLaren

As the reigning Constructors’ Champions, McLaren is the team with the target on its back. Lando Norris (the 2025 World Champion) and Oscar Piastri have the most stable platform on the grid. Their mastery of the new active aero regulations during testing has made the MCL40 the car to beat in high-speed sectors.

Oracle Red Bull Racing

The biggest technical shift on the grid is Red Bull’s move to Red Bull-Ford power units. Max Verstappen is on a redemption arc after losing his title last year. He is joined by Isack Hadjar, who has been promoted to a full-time Red Bull seat to replace Sergio Perez.

How we line up for the Grand Prix… 👀



Here is the provisional starting grid for Sunday 👇 #F1 #AusGP pic.twitter.com/KanLRE24Lj — Formula 1 (@F1) March 7, 2026

Cadillac F1 Team

The American dream officially hits the track this weekend. Cadillac makes its debut as the 11th team on the grid, bringing back veterans Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas. Operating with Ferrari customer engines for their inaugural season, they are the biggest wildcard in Melbourne.

Audi

The Sauber name is gone. Audi enters 2026 as a full works team with its own power unit. Nico Hulkenberg leads the charge alongside Brazilian talent Gabriel Bortoleto, marking the start of a multi-year project for the German giant.

Aston Martin-Honda

Fernando Alonso (at 44) begins a new chapter with exclusive Honda works power. He is joined by Lance Stroll.

Williams-Mercedes

Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon form what many consider the most underrated pairing on the grid.

Alpine-Mercedes

Switching from Renault to Mercedes power, Alpine looks to climb back into the top five with Pierre Gasly and Franco Colapinto.

ALSO READ With India in T20 final, bars brace for busiest weekend

Racing Bulls (RB)

Powered by Red Bull-Ford, the team features Liam Lawson and 18-year-old Arvid Lindblad, the youngest man on the grid.

Why Melbourne is different in 2026

The Australian GP is the first real-world test for two massive changes. Firstly, unstead of DRS, drivers now have a manual Override energy boost to assist with overtaking.

In addition, the 2026 cars are narrower and 30kg lighter than last year, meaning we should see more wheel-to-wheel action through the tight Turns 6 and 7.

Race Timing: Sunday, March 8 | 9:30 AM IST

Where to Watch: Live on FanCode (India)