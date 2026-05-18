The Central Information Commission (CIC) has ruled that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) does not qualify as a “public authority” under the Right to Information (RTI) Act, 2005, delivering a major legal and commercial victory to the world’s richest cricket board.

In a significant order issued by Information Commissioner PR Ramesh, the commission argued that imposing government-style oversight on the BCCI could potentially disrupt the complex commercial ecosystem that currently powers Indian cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The ruling effectively overturns the CIC’s earlier 2018 position, which had sought to bring the board under the ambit of public transparency laws.



Notably, the Indian sports economy crossed the $2 billion mark for the first time earlier this year, with cricket accounting for 89% of total recorded receipts, up from 85% in 2024.

Why the CIC said BCCI Is not a public authority

At the heart of the case was a long-running debate over whether the BCCI’s control over Indian cricket — including national team selection and international representation, gives it a sufficiently public character to fall under the RTI framework.

The commission ultimately concluded that it does not.

In its reasoning, the CIC noted that the Supreme Court has never formally declared the BCCI a public authority under the RTI Act. It further held that the board fails to satisfy the legal conditions outlined under Section 2(h) of the legislation.

The ruling rested on three key findings:

a) The BCCI was not created by Parliament, state legislation or a government notification. It exists as a private society registered under the Tamil Nadu Societies Registration Act.

b) The Indian government exercises no direct administrative control over the appointment of BCCI officials or its day-to-day functioning.

c) Tax exemptions and statutory concessions available to the board cannot automatically be interpreted as “substantial financing” by the state.

The commission specifically observed that general tax benefits available under law do not amount to direct government funding within the meaning of the RTI Act.

The business model behind the decision

Unlike most national sports federations that depend heavily on government grants, the BCCI functions through a deeply commercialized, self-sustaining model.

Its financial architecture is driven primarily by the IPL, global media rights agreements, sponsorship contracts and licensing revenues.

Over the past decade, the IPL has transformed the board from a traditional sports administrator into one of the most powerful commercial entities in global sport. Multi-billion-dollar broadcast deals, franchise ownership structures and digital streaming partnerships have created recurring revenue streams that operate largely independent of public funding.

The BCCI also maintains substantial financial reserves, allowing it to fund stadium infrastructure, domestic cricket operations and grassroots investments without relying on the state treasury.

That financial independence became central to the CIC’s reasoning.

The commission’s warning against excessive state oversight

Perhaps the most striking part of the order was the commission’s explicit defence of market-driven sports administration.

The CIC cautioned that imposing traditional government oversight structures onto a commercially sophisticated institution like the BCCI could produce unintended economic consequences.

The order noted that sectors governed by highly specialised contractual ecosystems often become vulnerable to “inefficiencies, exclusion or distortion” when bureaucratic intervention fails to account for commercial realities.

In effect, the commission argued that the IPL and Indian cricket now function within a delicate economic structure involving broadcasters, sponsors, franchise owners and international stakeholders, a system that could face friction if subjected to extensive state supervision.

The ruling therefore frames the BCCI not merely as a sports body, but as the central operator of a massive private sports economy.

ALSO READ How Jannik Sinner’s Rome victory exposed the harsh financial reality of pro tennis



The larger governance debate

While the decision strengthens the BCCI’s institutional autonomy, it also revives longstanding concerns around transparency and monopoly power.

Legally, the board remains a private entity. Functionally, however, it controls virtually every major aspect of cricket in India — from player pathways and national selection to media rights and tournament organization.

India also represents the financial centre of world cricket, contributing the overwhelming majority of the sport’s global commercial revenue.

Critics have long argued that an organisation wielding that level of public influence should face stronger disclosure obligations, particularly in areas involving governance, financial decision-making and administrative accountability.

Supporters of the ruling, however, view it as essential protection for the commercial stability of Indian cricket. For broadcasters, sponsors and IPL stakeholders, the verdict removes the possibility of deeper regulatory intervention into proprietary contracts, bidding processes and internal commercial strategy.

The decision ultimately reinforces a larger reality shaping modern sport:

In the business of global cricket, financial self-sufficiency remains one of the strongest shields against public scrutiny.