Every IPL season eventually reaches the point where fans stop looking at just wins and losses and start opening calculators. Suddenly, every over matters, net run rate becomes prime-time discussion material and supporters begin working out whether their team can still sneak into the playoffs. This season has reached exactly that stage.

With 11 league games still left to play, the playoff race remains mathematically alive for eight teams. But mathematically alive and realistically alive are very different things.

At one end, Gujarat Titans (GT) are virtually through and can only miss out through an extreme net run rate collapse in a complicated tie scenario. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are almost there as well, while Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) too have placed themselves in a commanding position.

At the other end, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Mumbai Indians (MI) are already out, while Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) need close to a miracle.

And between those extremes lies the fascinating mathematical chaos that makes the IPL table so compelling.

ALSO READ How net run rate and Duckworth Lewis Stern rules work in IPL

The Big Number: 2,048 possible outcomes

There are still 11 matches left in the league stage.

Each match has two possible outcomes: Team A wins or Team B wins, assuming there are no more washout or abandoned matches.

That means the total number of possible combinations remaining is:

2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 × 2 = 2,048

In simple terms, there are 2,048 different ways the remainder of the league stage can unfold.

To calculate qualification probabilities, every one of those 2,048 combinations is mapped individually.

For each scenario, the final points table is generated. Then we count:

How many combinations leave a team in the top four on points

How many leave them in the top two

How many involve ties requiring Net Run Rate (NRR)

How many eliminate them completely

That is how probability percentages are produced.

CHECK OUT IPL 2026 POINTS TABLE HERE

What Counts as ‘Qualified’?

This is where things become slightly tricky.

A team can:

– Finish outright in the top four

-Finish tied on points for a top-four position

-Miss out because of Net Run Rate despite being level on points

So when we say a team has, for example, a 99% chance of finishing in the top four “on points”” it means they are guaranteed to either occupy a playoff spot or be tied for one.

NRR still decides the final order in tied situations.

That distinction matters because teams are not competing only for wins anymore. They are competing for margin of victory too.

Gujarat Titans: Safe but not officially

GT are the closest thing this season has to a confirmed playoff side.

They finish in the top four on points in all 2,048 remaining combinations. That translates to a 100% probability of being in playoff contention entering the NRR stage.

But because a few of those combinations involve multi-team ties, qualification is not yet mathematically sealed.

Their chances of finishing in the top two, either outright or jointly, stand at 90.2%, which is enormous.

Why is the top two important?

Because IPL playoff rules give the top two teams two chances to reach the final. Lose Qualifier 1 and you still get another shot.

Historically, finishing in the top two has been a massive advantage.

RCB: One win away from breathing easy

RCB’s probability numbers are almost as strong as GT’s.

They currently have a 99.4% chance of ending up in the top four on points and an 83.4% chance of finishing in the top two.

In practical terms, they are nearly through.

The reason their qualification probability is not 100% is because there still exist a tiny number of combinations where multiple teams finish level and RCB lose out on NRR.

This is why commentators often say teams are “all but through” even when qualification is not officially confirmed.

SRH: Strong position but work still left

SRH’s chances of finishing in the top four currently stand at 82.8%. That means in roughly four out of every five remaining universes, they qualify. Their top-two probability is lower at 38.9%, showing there is still meaningful uncertainty around whether they get the double-chance advantage.

The interesting thing about SRH’s position is that they control their own fate more than most teams around them. A couple of wins can completely remove the need to worry about other results.

Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings

RR and PBKS are stuck in the classic IPL middle zone. They are neither comfortable nor desperate. RR currently hold a 60.4% chance of finishing in the top four on points, while PBKS are almost exactly at coin-flip territory with a 50.3% probability. But the more revealing number is the top-two probability.

RR: 19.9%

PBKS: 9.8%

This suggests both teams are currently fighting more for survival than for strategic playoff positioning.

One bad defeat from here can suddenly pull them into NRR trouble.

CSK: One loss, massive damage

Friday’s defeat severely hurt Chennai Super Kings’ playoff hopes.

Their top-four probability has dropped to 35.9%, while their chances of ending up in the top two sit at only 11.1%. This is a good example of how playoff probability models can swing dramatically late in the season. Early in the tournament, one loss changes little because many games remain.

Late in the season, every defeat removes entire branches from the possibility tree. With only 11 matches left overall, each result now heavily reshapes the remaining mathematical pathways.

KKR and DC: Almost Gone

KKR and DC are technically alive, but only technically. KKR have just a 5.1% chance of making the top four, while DC sit at 6.1%. Both teams are already eliminated from top-two contention.

That means even if they qualify, it can only happen through the Eliminator route. More importantly, their qualification scenarios now depend heavily on other teams losing. And mathematically, that is always dangerous.

The fewer outcomes you control yourself, the smaller your probability becomes.

Why Net run rate suddenly matters so much

The closer teams are on points, the more likely ties become.

And when ties happen, Net Run Rate becomes decisive. If a team scores quickly and restricts opponents efficiently, its NRR rises. This is why teams chasing targets in 15 overs instead of 19 overs can massively affect playoff equations. Late in IPL seasons, teams are often calculating not just whether they need to win, but how fast they need to win.

The most important number in IPL history

Over the years, one number has repeatedly emerged as the unofficial playoff qualification line: 16 points.

In a 14-game season:

-18 points almost always guarantees qualification

– 16 points usually qualifies

–14 points creates heavy dependence on NRR

That explains why teams approaching the final stretch obsess over getting to the 16-point mark.

It is not an official rule. It is simply what history and probability repeatedly show.

The reality behind the percentages

Probability models are not predictions.

They are simply measurements of how many mathematical pathways remain open.

A team with a 5% chance can still qualify. A team with a 95% chance can still collapse. That uncertainty is exactly what makes the IPL table so addictive in the final fortnight.