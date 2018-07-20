EXCLUSIVE | Surprises in store for fans in ICC World Cup 2019, says StarPick fantasy league CEO Trigam Mukherjee

StarPick is a platform which caters to over 60 sports in India and claims to revolutionise the sports industry with the dynamics of fantasy sports.

The year 2018 has been perfect for sports enthusiasts. First the Commonwealth Games, then the IPL, Champions League final and then the FIFA World Cup. Sports fans all around the globe have been in for a treat with gripping action as these mega-events unfolded before them. In the midst of all this action, fantasy leagues too grew as an integral part of the sports fraternity.

Fantasy leagues have helped people build their own teams and compete among themselves. These fantasy sports platforms have helped fans engage in sports environment like never before, with Dream 11 being one of the biggest names in the genre. But after Dream 11, another comprehensive fantasy sports platform was launched earlier this year with the start of the IPL.

StarPick is a platform which caters to many sports in India and claims to revolutionise the sports industry with the dynamics of fantasy sports. The fantasy league platform, which had a successful IPL run, have plans for interesting surprises for fans during ICC World Cup 2019.

Speaking exclusively to FinancialExpress.com, Trigam Mukherjee, Founder and CEO of StarPick shared insights on the business of sports and the evolving fantasy sports industry.

FULL Interview:

FE: How is Starpick different from other fantasy platforms?

TM: StarPick, founded in 2018, with a growing strategic team across India, UK and Sweden, is a Fantasy Sports platform, which began with IPL Season XI, followed by Football and Tennis. The company is registered in the United Kingdom with a subsidiary in India and the technology team in Sweden. It has some of the widest game offerings from across the world including Cricket, Kabaddi, Football, Tennis, Ice Hockey, Basketball, Formula 1, Golf, Bicycle Racing and more. This stages StarPick as the most comprehensive fantasy sports platform in the country with the leadership of globally celebrated experts and analysts.

What are the key differentiators setting apart StarPick from other fantasy platforms?

TM: Dynamic player pricing: Players prices are updated after every match based on their performances and it’s not static prices for the player throughout the tournament like all other fantasy sports providers.

– User-created tournaments: Users can create their own tournaments and invite others to it without StarPick admin involvement unlike other fantasy sports platforms with admin created tournaments

– Widest game offerings: We provide the widest game offerings such as cricket, football, tennis, badminton, kabaddi, Formula 1, Golf, Bicycle Racing to name a few.

FE: How many users have currently signed in to the fantasy sports offered at StarPick platform?

TM: As of now, StarPick has in excess of seven lakh users.

FE: What was the turnout during the IPL and FIFA World Cup?

TM: It’s been a very busy three months for StarPick. We are growing 50%-60% month on month. Of course, IPL is the most engaging season for any fantasy sports platform in India, hence we have seen fantastic results during the cricket season.

Having said that football was a surprise success as well. I would not rate football performance very close if not at par with IPL for StarPick. The platform was launched with IPL XI in India and has successfully concluded this engagement with users winning prizes up to Rs. 10 crores.

During the Football World Cup, we will be sending five lucky fans to the UK to watch any English Premier League match of their choice, besides giving away 20 crores. In addition to this, we are giving away televisions, phones, autographed jerseys, footballs and more.

Earlier last month, we launched the Football World Cup 2018, with brand ambassador Sunil Chhetri, the Captain of the Indian National Football team, offering prizes worth Rs 20 crores.

FE: How does StarPick plan to compete with other platforms such as Dream 11 and Premier League fantasy?

TM: Our unique features as mentioned above are exciting gratification; affiliation to clubs, fan bases and superstars; and unique gameplay options like ‘heroes’, ‘flexi-five’, ‘full squad’ etc. In addition, we are the only platform where a user can play a full season instead of daily fantasy sport- which is more readily available in India across all platforms.

FE: What are the future plans for StarPick?

TM: StarPick has very aggressive plans for the rest of the year. With world cup coming up next year -we are gearing up for plenty of surprises for our users. Besides this, we would like to play an integral role in the growth of other sports in the country. This growth will be brought on by active engagement between users and new sports like Tennis, Hockey, F1, Kabbadi and more. While we are already in India and UK, our international expansion will be a consistent through the year as well.